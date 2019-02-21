Demi Rose Shows Off Famous Curves In Plunging Dress On Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby attended the 2019 Brit Awards on Wednesday in a gorgeous plunging dress. On the same day of the event, she took to her Instagram page to share a sexy snapshot of herself rocking the eye-popping gown that put her internet-famous curves on full display.

In the photo in question, the 23-year-old model is featured on a bed as she dons the deep blue number that has a plunging neckline, which highlights Demi Rose’s busty figure. Her dress consists of a sheer blue fabric with a nude under layer, both of which reach down to her ankles. According to the tag in her caption, the dress is courtesy of Miamor Boutique.

The British beauty is seated on a bed as she leans to the side, holding her upper body on her arm. She is taking her other hand toward her face as she looks smilingly at the camera.

The Birmingham native is wearing her brunette tresses in a sophisticated do consisting of a side sweep and down to the side over her right shoulder and onto her chest. Demi Rose is wearing brown shadow, black eyeliner and a generous layer of mascara on her eyes, giving her a deep gaze.

As per the post’s geotag, Demi Rose posed for the photo at The O2 arena, which is where the Brit Awards took place today. The snapshot, which Demi Rose shared with her 8.5 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 85,000 likes and more than 845 comments in just an hour of being up — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and share their admiration for her.

“VERY classy! Beautiful!” one user shared.

“Still can’t get over the bf,” another one wrote.

The latter user is referring to Demi Rose’s Valentine’s Day Instagram post, which she dedicated to her boyfriend, the DJ Chris Martinez. Both Chris and Demi Rose shared sweet photos on the social media platform.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! no words can amount to how special you are to me,” the The Martinez Brothers DJ captioned his post.

While Demi Rose doesn’t post pictures of her beau that often, she did share one to celebrate New Year’s Eve. According to a Daily Mail article, Demi Rose was first linked to Chris in December 2017, when the two were spotted together the airport in Madrid. As the report noted, Chris and his brother Stevie are best known for their long-term residencies in Ibiza, Spain.