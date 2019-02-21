Larsa Pippen Slams Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal, Says Kylie Should Evict Her

Another Kardashian konfidante is stepping up to the plate and sticking up for the famous family amid the cheating drama that rocked their world this past week.

Earlier today, Larsa Pippen, who has been a good friend of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian for years, was asked her thoughts about the cheating scandal between Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods. TMZ spotted Pippen leaving Beverly Hills beauty salon Blown on Canon and asked for her thoughts on the scandal.

At first, when she was asked whether or not she thinks that Jordyn deserves another chance, Larsa seemed unwilling to answer question and simply said “I don’t know.” But once the photographers pried a little bit more, they got Larsa to open up and throw a little shade at Jordyn. When the paparazzi pointed out that Jordyn lives in Kylie’s guest house, Larsa clapped back.

“I don’t know how much longer she’ll be living in the guest house.”

The photographer then asked if she thought that Kylie was going to evict Jordyn and Larsa said that if she were Kylie, she would indeed evict her. The interview must have been conducted before the news that Kylie actually did end up kicking Jordyn out of her home.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Kylie and Jordyn reportedly got into a heated debate, prompting the lipkit mogul to kick her former best friend out of her house. A source close to Kylie says that she is absolutely devastated about Jordyn and Tristan cheating together but it’s safe to say that she is going to side with her sister Khloe on this one.

“Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship is more than just a friendship at this point — she is also a business partner in that Jordyn has a makeup line under Kylie Jenner Cosmetics,” the insider dished.

The same insider also shared that Kylie is really struggling with the situation because she and Jordyn are super close and do almost everything together, so it won’t be easy for Kylie to have to move forward without her best friend by her side.

“And when she found out, she knew she was going to have to end this friendship but she doesn’t know how because Jordyn is the only friend she has left.”

Yesterday, it was reported that Khloe broke things off with Tristan after it was revealed that he and Jenner’s BFF attended a house party where they were spotted talking, cuddling, and even making out. Throughout the duration of the evening, the pair was reportedly “all over each other” and once Khloe found out about it, she broke things off with Tristan once and for all.

Fans can expect all the drama to play out on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.