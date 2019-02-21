Roseanne Blasts Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez In Profanity-Laced Rant

Roseanne Barr has posted a new YouTube video blasting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her proposed Green New Deal, reports Page Six.

In the two minute video, Barr’s profanity-laced critique accuses Ocasio-Cortez of supporting Louis Farrakhan and claims she is costing “hundreds of people decent-paying jobs.”

During the rambling rant, Barr also attacked Ocasio-Cortez’s appearance, said she has “realtor eyes” and called her a “bug-eyed b***h.”

Barr aimed the brunt of her tirade at the Democratic congresswoman’s Green New Deal that aims to address climate change, as well as her support of socialism.

“Socialism is a fake f***king con,” she said. “You’re decimating whole communities in inner cities while you live up there in a vineyard and a mansion.” She added, “that’s what socialism gets us, well we don’t want none of that s**t.

Barr is no stranger to controversial public rants, as it was a racist tirade on Twitter that led ABC to cancel Barr’s rebooted sitcom in May 2018. She had famously compared former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape and claimed George Soros was a Nazi sympathizer, sparking outrage on social media.

Since then, Barr has conducted interviews blaming her firing on anti-Semitism. In an interview with the Jerusalem Post the actress said she was mischaracterized, and never allowed to explain that she giving a commentary on Iran.

Barr claimed that in an “unprecedented” move, she was targeted for her vocal opinions on Israel and BDS. BDS is the boycott, divest and sanctions movement. The BDS campaign promotes the boycotting of Israel and its products until the Jewish state withdraws settlements from the West Bank.

The former sitcom star also did an interview with an Israeli news outlet, where she said network executives were unfair to her because of her support for Israel, according to Page Six.

“What I said was mischaracterized purposely and repeatedly, so they didn’t even know what I meant, but they wanted to shape it and they did — they said it was something racial, when it was actually something political,” she said.

Barr added that she had never done anything racist, using her career as proof. She said the quick movements to fire and label and slander her name really had to do with her identifying with Israel.

Barr visited Israel last month, stopping at various historical sites such as Jerusalem’s Western Wall. She spoke at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, for a discussion about celebrities’ role in fighting BDS.