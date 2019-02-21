Victoria Wishes Son Cruz A Happy Birthday On Her Instagram Account

Victoria Beckham has always flaunted her children on social media and was true to form when she wished her son, Cruz, a happy birthday on Instagram.

The middle son of the Spice girl and her husband, David Beckham, turned 14-years-old on Wednesday. The teenager was gifted with a guitar cake with red and black icing to make up the body of the instrument. To add on to the cake, white icing was placed to mimic guitar strings for Cruz’s special day, which Beckham posted on her Instagram page. The Instagram video show’s Beckham’s son reading the cake, which contains a happy birthday message from his siblings- Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16 and Harper, 7.

“Happy Birthday Cruz!!! We all love u so much!!! Xxxxx,” the fashion icon wrote, followed by multicolor hearts.

Many of Beckham’s 24.4 million followers followed suit in wishing Cruz a happy birthday. Cruz’s cake symbolizes his passion for music, which Beckham frequently posts on her Instagram stories in admiration of her son. In addition to playing guitar, Cruz also sings, taking after his mother’s musical passion.

While the global star is known for her iconic style that’s translated into multiple opportunities within the fashion industry, Beckham’s devotion to her family has always been something she has shared with her fans. She became a mother for the first time in 1999 with son Brooklyn, marrying her husband shortly after. Beckham, 44, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her marriage to the former Soccer star as the two approach their 20th wedding anniversary.

“David is such a great husband, such a great dad, and the most incredible business partner that anybody could ever want,” she said. “He really supports me in what I do.”

When asked about how the two will celebrate their two-decade-long nuptials, Beckham said they will most likely spend time with their kids at home. While it was reported that David was no longer funding Victoria’s fashion business, Victoria Beckham Limited in December 2018. the collection recently made an appearance at London Fashion Week for its Fall 2019 collection. Beckham also partnered with Reebok for a ’90s-inspired athleisure collection in January. She also launched her YouTube channel, which follows her journey building her fashion empire, as well as sharing moments with her tribe, ET reports.

“You do get to see inside my closet and how messy I really am,” Beckham said. “There’ll be some family moments in there as well ’cause my family is such a huge part of what I do.”