‘Playboy’ Vixen Rachel Cook Flaunts Insane Body In Green Bikini On Instagram

Rachel Cook is doing what she can to escape the cold temperatures sweeping across the United States. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old model took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot of herself in a dark green two-piece that showcases her ridiculously toned body as she enjoys the Bahamas.

In the photo in question, the Playboy Mexico cover girl is featured in a straight-cut bikini top with two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders. She is wearing tiny bikini bottoms that sit very low on the model’s hips, helping accentuate her impossibly slender torso, as well as her toned abs and busty figure.

The Seattle native is leaning against a wood rail wearing a beige plaid shirt on her arms and off the shoulders, adding a touch of style to the photo. According to the post’s geotag, Cook has jetted off to the Bahamas, whose gorgeous ocean features in the background of the photo behind the model.

Cook is wearing her light brown tresses up in a messy bun as a few loose strands fry freely around her head and face. The model is smiling slightly as she looks at the camera. She appears to be wearing a little eyeliner on her upper lids, making her blue eyes pop.

The snapshot, which Cook shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 112,000 likes and more than 830 comments within seven hours of being posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the young model took to the comments section to point out how beautiful she is and to wish her a good time in the Bahamas.

“Rachel you are a natural beauty and a goddess,” one user note, emphasizing the comment with a face throwing a kiss emoji, several red hearts and red roses.

“Smoking hot,” another one added.

In a previous post, Cook shared with her Instagram fans her plan to go somewhere warm.

“Headed somewhere warm. Can’t believe vegas has snow in the forecast,” she captioned the post.

Cook also has a popular YouTube channel with more than 78,000 subscribers, on which she shares details about her personal life, diet, and other topics. According to the website Healthy Celeb, Cook previously said in a YouTube video that she tries to work out every day, adding that her routine includes weight training, pilates, yoga, and a lot of cardio. She also shared that she believes stretching and muscle workouts are crucial.