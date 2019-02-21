Khloe Kardashian ‘Hurt And Disappointed’ By Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson Betrayal, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been on thin ice for quite some time. But now Khloe is completely done. According to Hollywood Life, an insider close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shared her reaction to all of the drama with Tristan and her sister Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

It has been reported that Khloe is “hurt and “disappointed” by the whole ordeal. Although she’s gone through a lot with Tristan often giving him multiple chances to fix their relationship, this time she can’t overlook his actions.

“[The PDA] happened and Khloe is very hurt and disappointed by the situation. She’s been through enough with Tristan — even before the baby was born. Khloé is the one sister that will turn so many blind eyes in hopes it will all work out, but she’s so done after this,” the insider said.

The insider went on to reveal Khloe Kardashian has experienced an array of emotions over the last couple of days. From sadness and heartache to complete rage, Khloe still can’t believe he’d do something like this while she was trying to salvage and repair their relationship.

“Khloe is both heartbroken and furious over Tristan’s behavior. Khloe felt she had tried everything to save her relationship to Tristan. Khloe wanted so badly to be a family unit, but felt Tristan hasn’t been involved in True’s life nearly as much as she has hoped.”

The insider’s claims about Khloe Kardashian follow a string of reports about Tristan’s cheating scandal. Over the weekend, Tristan reportedly had his share of fun but now all of the details are coming out in numerous reports. But before his tryst with Jordyn on February 17, he also attended another party where he was reportedly seen “sneaking” three women into a bedroom, according to Celebrity Insider.

So, it appears Tristan had quite a weekend after going out without Khloe on Valentine’s Day. The two being apart on the notable lover’s holiday initially raised speculation about the possibility of a split but the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward’s wild weekend antics only confirmed what fans were thinking.

The insider also revealed Khloe Kardashian initially planned to at least try to make things work with Tristan until their daughter True’s first birthday. However, his latest cheating scandal has reportedly pushed her to the point of no return. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially no more.