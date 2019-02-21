‘Maxim’ Model Hannah Palmer Dons A Tiny Bikini And Rides An ATV In New Snapshot

With thousands of swimsuit models trying hard to promote themselves on social media, only a few are able to make a name for themselves and gain people’s attention. Hannah Palmer is one such model whose pictures are gaining a lot of traction on Instagram lately.

In order to keep her fans thoroughly entertained and engaged in her social media life, the model makes sure to post risqué pictures of herself almost every week which become instantly popular among her 570,000-plus followers. Thursday evening was no exception, as Hannah took to her Instagram account to post an eye-popping picture of herself wherein she is featured wearing a skimpy, animal-print bikini.

The barely-there garment allowed the model the flaunt her deep cleavage as well as her well-toned thighs, tiny waist and taut stomach which sent temperatures soaring.

The blonde bombshell let her hair down, wore a full face of makeup comprised of some nude shades and completed her look with a pair of black boots. She flashed her signature smile while sitting on an all-terrain vehicle to strike a very sexy pose. The picture was captured against the picturesque backdrop of a forest which, per the geotag, is situated somewhere in Bali, Indonesia.

Within two hours of having been posted, the picture in question racked up close to 10,000 likes which is a lot for an emerging Instagram model. And that’s not all, but fans and followers left 130-plus comments on the pic to let Hannah know that she has admirers all over the world.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Hannah is looking “extremely beautiful,” while one of her male fans wrote that he can’t even believe that a woman as beautiful as Hannah can even exist for real. While another one said that apart from a gorgeous body, the model has a wonderful smile which melts every heart.

A quick scroll through Hannah’s Instagram page shows that she loves to flaunt her beautiful body and every sultry photograph is a class apart in its own way. Although she is predominately known because of her Instagram pics, Hannah Palmer also rose in popularity after she participated in Maxim magazine’s cover girl contest for which winners are awarded with a cash prize worth $25,000.

During the contest, Hannah was asked what would she like to do with the money if she wins the contest and, in response, the model said that she would like to be an entrepreneur and also revealed her philanthropic side.