Rita Ora Flashes Her Booty In Yellow Bikini While Riding A Bike On Instagram

In may not be Thursday yet, but Rita Ora is already taking to social media to share a throwback memory. The singer stunned in a sexy new clip posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday that her fans went wild for.

Rita’s most recent social media post captured her sitting on top of a white bicycle with a sea of luscious greenery providing a breathtaking background behind her. The upload contained the geotag “Indian/Maldives” which, along with her labeling the clip a memory in the caption, suggested the video was from a trip she took at the beginning of the year.

The “Let You Love Me” singer flaunted her incredible figure in a skimpy neon yellow cheetah print bikini, which she barely covered up with a sheer black coverup dress. Rita grabbed the hem of the garment as she mounted the bike, flashing her curvaceous booty to the camera as she road off down the road, the cheeky design of the swimwear providing little coverage to her derriere.

The blonde bombshell wore her short, platinum tresses down in a messy style held out of her face by a thin black headband, and sported a pair of statement sunglasses to keep the bright rays out of her eyes. Rita also added a ton of bling to her barely-there look, including a thick gold cuff that she wore on her upper arm and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Fans of the “Anywhere” singer weren’t shy to show their love for her sexy new social media post, which at the time of this writing had racked up more than 21,000 likes and nearly 100,000 views after less than an hour of going live on the platform. Dozens of her 14.5 million followers also flocked to the comments section to shower the British beauty with compliments, with many referring to the musician as a “queen.”

Rita did not stop there with her social media activity, following up the video with a set of sultry shots in which she rocked a revealing ensemble consisting of a black sleeveless top with a plunging neckline that showed of an ample amount of the singer’s cleavage. She paired the garment with a dangerously short white miniskirt with black polka dots and a matching trench coat of the same pattern.

Rita is gearing up to kick off her “Phoenix” world tour next week in Australia. The event is named after her second studio album that she released in November 2018, which came more than six years after the release of her debut album Ora in 2012.