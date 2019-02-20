Ireland Baldwin Poses Topless By A Pool In Recent Instagram Snapshot

A few days after receiving some nasty bruises on her legs for being thrown off a mechanical bull, Ireland Baldwin appears to be in higher spirits. The 23-year-old model took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a sultry snapshot of herself standing topless in a meditative pose by the pool.

In the photo in question, the model, who is the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, is featured wearing nothing on her torso as she stands by the edge of a pool, using her right arm to cover her chest. Ireland has her other arm stretch out away from her body as she tilts her head back as if greeting the sun above her.

Ireland has her eyes closed for the photo, adopting a contemplative facial expression and body language. On her legs, Ireland is wearing relaxed red and white pants that sit high on the model’s waist, helping accentuate her strong physique, particularly toned abs and arms, as well as her fierce shoulders. The model is wearing her blonde hair in a middle part and down, falling onto her chest and back.

According to the post’s tag, the photo was taken by photographer Adam Mont. The snapshot, which Ireland shared with her 485,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 17,300 likes and more than 225 comments within a day of being posted — at the time of this writing.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to engage with her humorous caption and to share their admiration for the model’s aesthetics.

“Wear pants? No! Because have you tried swimming in pants? It’s impossible!” one user wrote.

“You are incredibly beautiful,” another one chimed in.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Ireland took to her Instagram Stories to share a couple of snapshots showcasing her heavily bruised legs. In a previous post, the model explained that rode a mechanical bull at a bar after a few too many shots of tequila, resulting in a pretty ugly fall. In the post, she shared two videos of the experience.