Kylie Jenner Kicks BFF Jordyn Woods To The Curb After Her Alleged Hookup With Khloe’s Tristan Thompson

Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, has been thrust into the spotlight following her alleged tryst with Khloe Kardashian’s estranged boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Since the shocking alleged hookup made headlines, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have wondered how Kylie would react or handle the situation. Would she side with her sister Khloe, or defend her best friend Jordyn? Now, Kylie Jenner’s perspective has been revealed.

According to Radar Online, Kylie reportedly kicked Jordyn out of her home after a heated debate “over the latest drama with NBA baller Tristan Thompson. An insider close to Kylie Jenner has revealed she is absolutely “devastated” by what has happened. It’s no secret Jordyn has been Kylie’s only friend for quite some time. So, this is a tremendous loss for the reality star.

“Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship is more than just a friendship at this point — she is also a business partner in that Jordyn has a makeup line under Kylie Jenner Cosmetics,” the insider told the publication.

For Kylie Jenner, the entire situation is still a bit hard to process, according to the insider. “And when she found out, she knew she was going to have to end this friendship but she doesn’t know how because Jordyn is the only friend she has left.”

But despite losing her best friend, Kylie Jenner reportedly opted to stand by her sister Khloe. The latest news about Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ rumored fallout follows a massive news cycle about Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and his steamy encounter with Jordyn. On February 17, Tristan and Jordyn crossed paths at a house party in California and it didn’t take long for the two to connect. In fact, insiders claim they actually did a bit more than that.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Jordyn, 21, spent a lot of time making out with Tristan and reportedly did not leave him until the following morning. An insider shared more details about their steaming encounter. “Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling and holding hands. Tristan was rubbing her a**, they were definitely hooking up.”

Earlier today, it was reportedly confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have officially split. The breakup rumors began circulating after the two opted to spend Valentine’s Day apart although Tristan was in Los Angeles. In fact, it was reported that Tristan spent V-Day at a house party where he was allegedly seen heading to a bedroom with three women. Fans are convinced Tristan may be back to his old tricks. But Kylie Jenner has made it clear she’ll have no part in her best friend hurting her sister.