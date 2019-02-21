Terry Bradshaw On His ‘The Masked Singer’ Journey: ‘Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Done’

NFL legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw may have been able to lead his team on the football pitch throughout his 14-year career, but singing on stage behind a mask was an entirely different task for the 70-year-old.

Bradshaw was one of the first contestants on The Masked Singer to be unmasked at the beginning of the competition, and he recently opened up to Hollywood Life about the experience.

According to Bradshaw, it was a daunting experience for him.

“Man, I gotta tell you… That was the hardest thing I have ever done because the outfit and the placing of the microphone and the nose that stuck out and sweating with the head thing. When you were through with it you were glad that you did it, but it is stressful! Stressful but definitely fun!”

Bradshaw was unmasked as the deer back in January, one of the first three contestants to be eliminated from the competition alongside Pittsburgh Steelers player Antonio Brown (as the Hippo) and comedian Tommy Chong (as the Pineapple).

Others who have already been unmasked so far since the series started on January 2 are the Alien (La Toya Jackson), the Raven (Ricki Lake), the Unicorn (Tori Spelling), the Poodle (Margaret Cho).

.@MaskedSingerFOX contestant Terry Bradshaw said the show was one of the hardest things he's ever done! He explains why in our exclusive interview: https://t.co/KSgEWHoQDv pic.twitter.com/qAA3PSwgy7 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 21, 2019

There are just five contestants left on the show, with two being unmasked simultaneously for the first time on Wednesday.

The show comprises a number of D-list celebrities, leaving curious fans wildly speculating for weeks about who is under each and every mask. Some of the guesses have included very much A-listers, the likes of Carrie Underwood, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Elton John, and Diana Ross.

The most popular guesses for the remaining contestants are Rumer Willis, Kelly Rowland from Destiny’s Child, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Newsweek also revealed the major security the contestants have all had to have in order to hide their identities from the public to keep the mystique to the show. Even host Nick Cannon is in the dark about who is behind the masks.

“Our celebrities are kept in a super-secure guarded compound, away from prying eyes and even there, they are under disguise,” Cannon said. “To avoid being recognized, even their friends, family, agents and managers are disguised at all times.”

Contestants still left in the game are the Lion, the Monster, the Peacock, the Bee, and the Rabbit. Two more of them will be unveiled in the next hour when the show airs at 9 pm ET.