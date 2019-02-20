Pink Receives Honor At BRIT Awards While Turning Heads In Bold Outfit

Pink wears a bold dress to the BRIT"s where she gives a great performance and receives an award for her Outstanding Contribution to Music.

According to the Daily Mail, Pink was awarded a fabulous prize at the 2019 BRIT Awards while turning heads in a bold dress.

Pink was drawing many eyes at the BRIT Awards when she stepped out in a neon yellow dress with a halterneck. She also wore a leather biker jacket over her dress and large silver earrings.

With her bright blonde hair styled up into her signature quiff and posing with rocker hands, Pink looked ready to take on the world.

According to BRIT Awards’ Twitter feed and the reaction of the fans, that’s exactly what she did.

Reports are coming in of her breathtaking performance, the highlight of the night being her song “Just Give Me A Reason,” which saw a surprise accompaniment by Bastille’s lead singer, Dan Smith.

Pink walked into the ceremony in a great mood and probably walked out in an even better one after a fabulous performance. Even better she also walked away with an Outstanding Contribution To Music award.

The great news comes on the heels of Pink’s announcement that her new single “Walk Me Home“ had released earlier today, as covered by the Inquisitr. Early reactions from her fan base show that it’s promising to be a popular song and is a bold new direction for Pink’s career.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

It’s also generated a great deal of buzz about the upcoming release of her newest album Hurts 2B Human, which is set to release sometime in April this year.

The BRIT honorary award is likely a breath of fresh air for Pink following the disappointing results of the Grammys last week. Her latest album, Beautiful Trauma, was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Unfortunately for Pink and her fans it lost to Ariana Grande’s album, Sweetener.

“I think it’s kind of rad that I just lost my 20th Grammy nomination. I’m always honored to be included. Now to get this sick baby in the bathtub. Congrats to all the nominees! Have fun tonight,” she said in high spirits following the news of her loss on Twitter.

Yet all of that is seemingly forgotten following her great performance at the BRIT’s and the acceptance of her new award. On top of that it was also brought to Pink’s attention that her song, “Beautiful Trauma,” has been on the Billboard 200 for an entire year, according to a Twitter post by @chartdata.

“Well today is turning out to be a great day,” she said in response to the news.