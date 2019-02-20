‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Devon Loses It

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, February 21 brings a problem for Devon, another problem for Rey, and a whole heap of problems for the Newman women.

There’s a setback for Devon (Bryton James) according to She Knows Soaps. Things have gone well for the music mogul lately, and he seems to be moving forward in his grief over Hilary’s death. His sister, Ana (Loren Lott) recently helped him out of a jam that up and coming pop star Fen (Zack Tinker) put him in. After Fen apologized, Devon gave him a second chance too as long as he works hard.

Now, Devon is moving along reasonably smoothly adjusting to life post-Hilary, which is nothing that he planned but it’s what he’s left with. Of course, something huge comes along and causes him to have a setback of epic proportions. Who will be there to pull Devon out of this hole?

Next, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) goes rogue. Things are crazy for the Genoa City Police Detective. First, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) called out Arturo’s (Jason Canela) name during a passionate moment, and now his sister Lola (Sasha Calle) lies in a hospital bed fighting for her life. Added to that, the woman he declared his love to, Sharon (Sharon Case), turned out to be part of a foursome of women who covered up Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) murdering J.T.

Rey vowed to find out who hurt Lola and make him or her pay, and he is dead set on figuring it out even if it means going against protocol. Plus, Rey is beside himself with what to do for Sharon. She accused him of emotionally manipulating her to get her confession, but Rey insisted that he still loved her and had feelings for her. Now, he’s in a tough situation, and going rogue could make it tougher.

Finally, the whole truth is out for the Newman women. Nikki got her affairs in order, according to Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, and even though Victoria (Amelia Heinle) maintained both her own and her mother’s innocence, they’re both involved in the J.T. coverup. Sharon was the one who ultimately caved on everybody, but she recanted her statement.

However, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) did not, and she ended up cutting a deal, which leaves Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon in a world of hurt. Unfortunately, Phyllis failed to consider how Nick (Joshua Morrow) would feel about her ratting out his mother and sister, but she decided her freedom was more important. After all, Phyllis isn’t going to go down for the Newmans Nick or no Nick.