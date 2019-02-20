Bravo TV Opts Out Of Jax Taylor’s Wedding Spinoff With Brittany Cartwright, Reports ‘Page Six’

Will fans see the wedding on Bravo TV at all?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will reportedly not be featured in their own Bravo TV wedding spinoff.

According to a new report, Bravo TV decided not to air the Vanderpump Rules couple’s upcoming summer wedding in Kentucky as a stand-alone special and will instead include the nuptials on one of the reality show’s future seasons.

“Jax had asked for a spin-off, but Bravo would rather have their wedding be a part of Vanderpump Rules,” an insider revealed to Page Six on February 20. “It makes more sense for it to be part of the show since he’s on it already.”

During a recent appearance on The B***h Bible podcast, Taylor revealed he had asked Bravo TV for his very own spinoff with Cartwright, similar to their former spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, but unfortunately, the network couldn’t get on board with the idea.

“I just want to make sure I’m in full control of my wedding,” he explained to host Jackie Schimmel. “I’ve gone to a wedding on our show — the very first one actually — Scheana’s wedding which was very lovely but I felt it was a little bit controlled by the show … it was a little bit produced.”

As Taylor explained, Scheana’s wedding was the only thing that’s been “controlled” by the reality show.

Taylor then confirmed the show would not be paying for his three-day wedding to Cartwright.

Taylor and Cartwright got engaged in June of last year at Neptune’s Net restaurant in Malibu, California, and months later, the moment aired as the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. Months later, they celebrated their engagement with an over-the-top bash that will be featured on a future episode of the show.

In November, Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay confirmed they would be serving as bridesmaids during Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding.

“Duh! Brittany’s wedding, are you kidding me?” Doute told Us Weekly. “I would create myself as the only bridesmaid if I could. Of course.”

“Yes, I am. Yes!” Shay revealed.

As for Taylor and Cartwright, they also spoke to the magazine about their excitement and revealed that they’ve been doing their best to work out and get into the best shape of their lives before their big day.

“I just want to be so happy, so healthy. It’s going to be the perfect day,” Cartwright explained.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.