‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: The Nikki Newman Show

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, February 20 brings a celebration of Melody Thomas Scott’s 40 years as Nikki Newman. Sitting in jail for J.T.’s murder, Nikki decides to write a letter to her grandchildren. The Newman matriarch takes a look back at her past loves, family, and tribulations to see how they’ve shaped her life.

A guard brought Nikki an album of photos, and she began to write a letter to her grandchildren. She started by explaining that she was in jail awaiting trial for killing J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). If she’s convicted, Nikki wanted her progeny to know who she really was. She wrote, “This is my life story…”

Nikki began with her mother, Barbara Ann Reed, and her sister, Casey. She informed her grandchildren that their great aunt became a doctor. Unfortunately, after Nikki’s mom died, her father, Nick Reed, returned, and ultimately Nikki killed him after he attempted to attack her, which proved to be a significant moment in her life.

Next, she discussed her friendship with Paul Williams (Dough Davidson) who later joined her at the New World commune, and in the end fathered her child, Dylan, which they didn’t know until decades later. Nikki described how she sabotaged her first marriage to Greg Foster. She always wanted adventure as a younger woman.

Did you know that @MelodyThomasSco, aka Nikki Newman, has been on @YandR_CBS for 40 years? We celebrate the dazzling daytime queen and WATCH! cover girl in our next issue. Here’s a first look ???? https://t.co/CKgSnsPgIC ???? by Andrew Eccles#YR #WomanCrushWednesday #CBSWatch #CBS pic.twitter.com/3fDSvd0PNM — Watch! Magazine (@CBSWatch) February 20, 2019

Nikki recounted becoming a stripper at The Bayou where she came into her own. The grandmother admitted that she does not regret a moment of her less than polished past dancing and taking off her clothes for money. She met Victor (Eric Braeden) there, and he became the love of her life. Yes, there was some Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) in the middle, but ultimately they became the best of friends while she continued to return to Victor over the years. Nikki described their first kiss and marriage as well as their volatile breakups.

Then, Nikki recalled her friend Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper) and how Katherine yelled at her during a bout with alcoholism. Nikki contemplated her addiction, which she didn’t know if it was inherited from her dad or brought on by pills she took for back pain. Nikki also discussed how her friend Neil (Kristoff St. John) helped her realize she must take help when it is offered.

Nikki discussed how vital faith has been in getting through losing her child with Jack as well as losing Cassie (Camryn Grimes). Then she admitted that being a mother is difficult but rewarding work, and she recalled her parenting style with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Finally, she revealed how devastating Katherine’s death was, and she told her grandchildren how much they meant to her. She signed the heartfelt missive “All my love, Nikki.”

Happy 40th anniversary to Melody Thomas Scott!