MLB Rumors: Giants ‘Not Optimistic’ About Signing Bryce Harper

With Manny Machado almost officially off the market for Major League Baseball teams after it was announced on Tuesday that the infielder has likely been snatched up by the San Diego Padres, attention has turned instead to fellow free agent Bryce Harper.

So far, various rumors are doing the rounds, including the fact that Harper has already turned down multiple deals that would earn him over $300 million and the fact that he’s on the hunt for as much as an extra $100 million with whatever deal he signs. Apparently Harper is looking for a contract that will trump the almost record-breaking $300 million deal Machado is set to sign with the Padres.

Early rumors indicated the Padres were looking to sign both Machado and Harper, but the San Diego side have since said they are out after bagging Machado. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants are still in the mix for Harper, with NBC Sports reporting that the Giants are probably his best bet.

Fancred writer Jon Heyman hints that although the Giants are doing their best to snatch Harper up, they are “not optimistic” about their chances.

“The #SFGiants are telling people they are trying hard for Harper (this likely debunks the short-term theory for them, as it’s known Harper isn’t signing short-term deal). However, people who have spoken to SF brass said they aren’t necessarily overly optimistic.”

"The #SFGiants are telling people they are trying hard for Harper (this likely debunks the short-term theory for them, as it's known Harper isn't signing short-term deal). However, people who have spoken to SF brass said they aren't necessarily overly optimistic."

The fact that the Giants are still in the mix means they are obviously willing to offer Harper the long-term deal he has been searching, but whether or not they have the dollar-figure attached that he has been looking for is perhaps a different story entirely.

With the Giants apparently “not optimistic” about their chances of locking in Harper, it could be that they know their monetary offer isn’t enough for the 26-year-old.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Giants were reported to have dropped out of the race to bring Harper to San Francisco just a few days ago.

Another rumor doing the rounds is that Harper might well be headed to the Cleveland Indians when he finally puts pen to paper, according to a different report by the Inquisitr. The report cites numerous “mystery teams” as also being in the mix looking to snatch Harper up.

If Harper does get the deal he appears to be looking for, he will have made a historic deal in the MLB, surpassing the landmark $325 million deal signed by Giancarlo Stanton in 2014.