‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Girardi Still Thinks Lisa Vanderpump Is A ‘Sniper From The Side’

Erika Girardi is doubling down on her season six comment.

Erika Girardi isn’t a fan of Lisa Vanderpump.

Ahead of their fight on next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika spoke out about her season six comment, in which she accused Vanderpump of being a “sniper from the side,” confirming she stand by what she said years ago.

“I said it the first time,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight on February 19. “I already said what I have to say, everyone else can pick up where I left off.”

Erika was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2015 for the sixth season of the show. At the time, she was considered to be a friend of former cast member Yolanda Hadid and was introduced to the group as such.

Although Erika and Lisa got along, for the most part, in the seasons that followed her “sniper” comment, things between them took a turn for the worse during Season 9 as Vanderpump seemingly made a point to make Dorit Kemsley look bad after a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs didn’t work out.

As fans saw during the show’s debut episode earlier this month, Vanderpump said she wasn’t upset that Kemsley found a new home for her dog after it began biting her family, she continued to talk about the issue publicly and at one point, she brought Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp into one of her discussions.

During an interview in November with People magazine, Girardi said that fans could look forward to seeing “some interesting shifts in friendships and alliances” during the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 and that it would be filled with drama.

She also said she and her co-stars were more united than ever.

“We stick up for each other a lot more. You’re going to have one or two where you don’t see it, but the majority of the women are backing each other up,” she explained.

As for new cast member Denise Richards, Girardi said she really liked her.

“I think she’s smart and she’s fun and she has a good story to tell,” she revealed. “Plus, her personal history with the group is interesting. She’s known some of them like Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards for a long time!”

To see more of Girardi, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.