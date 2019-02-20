Samsung Galaxy Buds Unveiled: Wireless Charging, Better Battery Life, And Cheaper Than Apple AirPods

If you’re even remotely invested in Apple’s ever-growing ecosystem of connected devices, there’s a good chance that you’ve heard of AirPods. These wireless Bluetooth earbuds first released in December of 2016, and soon became the de facto solution for those looking for wireless audio with iOS integration.

While the AirPods have been generally well received by critics and customers alike, the earbuds have been met with their fair share of — sometimes false — criticism. Some users complained that Apple’s AirPods tend to fall out of one’s ears, though tests conducted by Business Insider on their YouTube channel showed that the earbuds worked well for most ear types. Similarly, some complained of the AirPods’ high price — the wireless earbuds retail for $160 — though at the time, the AirPods were close in price to other truly wireless earbuds, including Samsung’s Gear IconX, which were primarily marketed as an audio solution for workouts.

It seems like Samsung is trying to take back a slice of the wireless pie, as the South Korean multinational conglomerate recently unveiled its newest wireless earbuds at today’s Galaxy Unpacked event. As reported by the Verge, Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Buds, which are set to compete with other wireless earbuds currently on the market, most notably, Apple’s AirPods.

As noted by Vlad Savov of the Verge, the Galaxy Buds come in a pill-shaped carrying case, which rivals the AirPods in terms of overall footprint and size. Unlike the AirPods, whose carrying case must be charged through Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector, the Galaxy Buds charge wirelessly. Aside from being compatible with currently available standalone wireless charging pads, the Galaxy Buds can also be charged by being placed on top of the newly announced Galaxy S10.

When it comes to battery life, the Galaxy Buds also trump Apple’s AirPods. As reported by Mashable, the Buds’ battery life lasts six hours when listening to music — one hour longer compared to the AirPods. Samsung also notes that users should be able to get around five hours of talk time out of the Galaxy Buds.

Samsung has also managed to replicate Apple’s incredibly fluid and simple pairing process. In order to pair the Galaxy Buds with a compatible device, users only have to lift the carrying case’s lid.

Samsung fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the Galaxy Buds. The wireless headphones will be available on March 8 and will retail for $129.99. Those who preorder the Galaxy S10 or S10+ will receive a pair of Galaxy Buds for free.