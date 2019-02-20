Hilaria Baldwin Does A Headstand On Alec’s Chest In Sweet Instagram Post

Hilaria Baldwin took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a sweet throwback photo of herself doing a headstand on Alec Baldwin’s torso. In the photo in question, the 35-year-old yoga instructor has her head on Alec’s chest as she uses his hands to support her upper body.

The mother of four is upside down with her legs bent in a half headstand. The fitness guru is wearing a pair of black leggings and a floral printed bra that puts her incredible post-baby physique on full display. As she noted in the caption, she had recently given birth to their daughter Carmen when the photo was captured, showing how quickly she snapped back.

As seen in the picture, Hilaria is flaunting toned abs and strong thighs, making it hard to believe she had recently been pregnant. Considering that Carmen was born on August 23, 2013, it is safe to assume the shot was taken in late 2013 or early 2014.

Alec, 60, is lying on his back with his eyes closed as if concentrating to maintain his balance and prevent losing his grip on Hilaria’s hands. He is wearing a black T-shirt and matching black pants with equally black socks completing his cozy ensemble. Kids toys in varying shades of pink dot the room around the couple, suggesting they are sharing their acrobatic session in an area devoted to the girl.

The snapshot, which Hilaria shared with her 494,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 8,000 likes and more than 165 comments within two hours of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform and fans of the couple took to the comments section to share their admiration for the Baldwins.

“Lovely picture, lovely couple!!” one user wrote.

“I’ll bet he just loves it,” another one chimed in.

Hilaria’s sweet post comes just a day after she took to her Instagram to celebrate eight years of knowing Alec. On Monday, she posted a snap of the two sharing a smooch to mark the date, as the Daily Mail reported.

“I don’t remember what time exactly I met you, but it was around now, 8 years ago,” she captioned her post.

As per the Daily Mail report, the actor and the Spanish-born author and yoga instructor formalized their relationship in August 2011. They became engaged in April of the following year and tied the knot in June 2012. The couple share four children, including Carmen, 5, Rafael, 3, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 9 months.

Alec was previously married to actress Kim Basinger, with whom he shares a daughter, Ireland Baldwin, 23.