Dua Lipa Rocks Revealing Outfit At The ‘BRIT’ 2019 Awards

This year’s BRIT Awards have hardly even begun, but there’s already a winner. Dua Lipa’s strikingly beautiful outfit stole the limelight from everybody else in attendance.

The 23-year-old singer opted for a ravishing Christopher Kane gown consisting of a sheer black lace bodice and an ankle-length magenta skirt, creating a playful yet feminine look.

However, the dress wasn’t the only exceptional part of Dua’s attire. To add some contrast to the sharp color of the skirt, she adorned her fingers with flamboyantly designed rings made of diamond and emerald. She also threw in a chunky, glisteningly white diamond choker to the mix, alongside a black, eccentric-looking necklace.

Dua kept her makeup and hair tastefully simple: her raven black tresses were combed into a slick and stylish ‘do, whilst she used just a touch of makeup to emphasize her naturally-pretty features. To add a pop of color, her eyelids were adorned with peachy hues. Similarly, her sultry lips were accentuated with a pale melon shade and a generous amount of extra-radiant gloss.

As the Daily Mail reports, the singer is nominated for four BRITs awards: two of her smashing hits, titled “IDGAF” and “One Kiss” are featured in the British single and in the British Video categories. She is up against the singer-songwriter and all-around heartthrob George Ezra, who landed a nomination with the anthem titled “Shotgun,” and pop princess Anne-Marie, who was nominated with her debut single, “Speak Your Mind.” Although it might take a good few hours until it’s announced who takes away which award, Dua has already won the ceremony with her exceptional sense of style.

Some attendants did significantly worse in the fashion department. As the Mirror vouches somewhat provocatively, Lilly Allen’s outfit was by far the worst. The 34-year-old attended the gala in a floral dress made of sheer black voile, which she paired with a super-straight blow-out. According to the article, joining Allen on the wall of shame are Paloma Faith, who sinned against the rules of fashion for choosing comfort over style and risked looking like a Christmas tree ornament, sculptor Daniel Lismore, who appeared too much like a dog surgery collar – not a compliment, weirdly – and Talia Storm, who failed to choose a dress suiting her curvaceous figure. It’s uncertain whether the Mirror should be a go-to source for fashion advice – there aren’t enough dog surgery collar-inspired outfits out there, which is a shame – however, the article is correct in that it names Dua Lipa as the best dressed.