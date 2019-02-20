Bella Hadid Shows Off Ample Amounts Of Cleavage In Sexy Red Dress

Once again, Bella Hadid is giving her fans a glimpse of her incredible body.

Earlier today, the 22-year-old took to her highly-followed Instagram account to share a steamy series of photos of herself with her fans. In the first photo in the set, the supermodel leans against a black and silver background and strikes a pose, putting one hand on her hip and the other on her upper thigh.

Hadid shows off her incredibly toned and tanned figure in a curve hugging red dress. The floor-length gown is primarily made out of silky material and the top of the dress has a sequined pattern. The dress itself pushes up her chest and shows off ample amounts of cleavage.

To complete the look, Hadid rocks a necklace and wears her long, dark locks up in a high bun. The other photos in the deck also show Hadid in the show-stopping red dress and Hadid even shared a photo of herself strutting her stuff in the dress.

In the caption of the image, Hadid lets her fans know that she attended the Bulgari Official B.Zero1 campaign by Mario Sorrenti and her dress is Versace. So far, the image has earned Bella a ton of attention with over 118,000 likes in addition to 1,000 plus comments and growing.

While many followers commented on the post to let Bella know how amazing she looks, countless others couldn’t help but gush over the gorgeous gown that she can be seen rocking in the photos.

“I mean….. I literally have no words…. you are so beautiful…..like…..da**,” one follower wrote.

“Omgggg..In loveee with you!”

“CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW ABEL IS SO LUCKY TO HAVE YOU IN HIS WHOLE LIFE,” another commented.

Recently, Bella’s sister Gigi opened up about her family’s battle with Lyme disease. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Hadid graces the cover of the March issue of Elle Magazine. In the spread, the supermodel talked about her life growing up and how she had to raise herself at some points during her upbringing because her mother, Yolanda, sister, Bella, and brother, Anwar, all suffer from Lyme disease.

According to Healthline,the disease is a bacterial infection caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, which is often carried in ticks. It causes symptoms like fatigue, restless sleep, pain, aching muscles, swelling in large joints, inability to concentrate, and even speech problems.

“My mom couldn’t drive or get out of bed some days, so I took my brother to school with me, or I made lunch,” the model explained before going on to say that she used to feel guilty because she didn’t quite understand the disease since she didn’t have it.

It seems as though the Hadid family is incredibly tight-knit.