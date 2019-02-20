‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: The Rabbit & Monster Could Be Saying Goodbye This Week

The Masked Singer is heading into the semi-finals this week, and there are only five contestants left. However, two of those contestants will be unmasked during this week’s episode, and some fans believe that the rabbit and the monster are in danger of saying goodbye.

According to Gold Derby, The Masked Singer has been capturing the hearts and minds of people all over the nation. The show focuses on a singing competition that allows celebrities to perform on stage in front of an audience — without their identities being known.

However, each week another contestant is voted off, and is unmasked before being sent home. So far, stars such as Antonio Brown, Terry Bradshaw, Margaret Cho, Tori Spelling, Tommy Chong, Latoya Jackson, and Ricki Lake have all been revealed to fans.

This week, two more names will be added to the list, and the show’s history points at the possibility of the rabbit and the monster going home. While the two performers have been huge favorites with the fans and the judges, the other three singers — the peacock, the lion, and the bee — have simply blown away the panel and audiences with their singing voices. This may leave the rabbit and the monster on the chopping block this week.

For the first time… two masks will be revealed in one night! Don't miss the semifinals TONIGHT at 9/8c on @FOXTV. #TheMaskedSinger

The outlet reveals that The Masked Singer judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke will be joined by a special guest panelist — Saturday Night Live star Keenan Thompson, this week.

Many fans believe that they’ll see the rabbit be unmasked, revealing himself to be someone such as former ‘NSYNC member, Joey Fatone — or another boy band member from the 1990s or 2000s. Meanwhile, the monster could take his mask off to share his identity — an identity which has been one of the hardest to peg for viewers and judges.

Some fans believe that the monster is T-Pain, while others think that he could be another rapper, or an athlete such as Derek Jeter or Tiger Woods. In earlier weeks the rabbit has belted out songs such as “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” “Wake Me Up,” “Poison,” and “Isn’t She Lovely.”

Meanwhile, the monster has sang hits such as “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “I Don’t Want to Be,” “American Woman,” and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

If predictions are correct, the bee, peacock, and lion would the last three performers standing. They would then be set to duke it out for a chance to win the trophy in next week’s 2-hour season finale of the show.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Fox.