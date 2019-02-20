Sommer Ray Flaunts Her Insane Bikini Body In New Group Pic On Instagram

Best known for her amazingly well-toned body and fitness on Instagram, American fashion model Sommer Ray recently treated her whopping 20 million followers to a sultry new group picture wherein she donned a revealing yellow bikini.

Sommer’s sexy bikini allowed her to flaunt plenty of cleavage and her well-toned abs while she wore a pair of denim shorts atop her bikini bottoms and tugged at it with one hand to strike a sexy pose. The stunner wore her curly hair down, accessorized with a gold pendant, a few bracelets and lots of rings, and opted for minimal makeup to pull off a chic yet natural look.

The picture also featured two other ladies – whom Sommer called ‘real sisters’ in the caption — who were featured wearing skimpy bikinis from Sommer’s bikini collection which will be launched in March 2019.

Within an hour of going live, the post in question racked up close to 300,000 likes and 16,00-plus comments wherein fans and followers not only drooled over Sommer’s sexy body but also praised the other two ladies. One fan wrote that although all the girls look ravishing, Sommer is still his favorite. The person also added that the hot model should keep up the good work and predicted that she will go very far ahead in life because she is young, beautiful and ambitious. Others, per usual, showered Sommer with complimentary comments including, “you are the best,” “this is what heaven looks like,” “you are super duper pretty,” and “the only natural beauty on Instagram.”

Prior to posting the current picture, the 22-year-old model shared a candid video of herself wherein she was featured drinking a large cup of coffee. The model wore a sweatshirt from her own brand, applied minimal makeup and accessorized with plenty of rings and bracelets to flaunt her signature style.

Although Sommer was seen very casually dressed up, the video still racked up 700,000-plus views and close to 19,00 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website and followers eagerly wait for her to post new photos and videos.

Although Sommer is predominately a fitness model and comes from a bodybuilder family, she has revealed in different interviews that her claim to fame on Instagram have been her bikini pics.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sommer revealed that even though her sexy Instagram pics have helped her rise in popularity, she was criticized and bullied in school for posting her booty pics on social media.