‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: J.T. Is Back!

Oh boy, things may get crazy on The Young and the Restless. Spoilers show that Thad Luckinbill is back in Genoa City, and who knows what the storyline will bring!

Y&R Insider just tweeted a picture of Luckinbill back on the set at Crimson Lights. Currently, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) are under suspicion of murdering Luckinbill’s character, J.T. Hellstrom. Nikki confessed, but she carefully kept her co-conspirator’s names out of it.

However, when Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) confessed his love for Sharon (Sharon Case) — after Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) called out Arturo’s (Jason Canela) name during a moment of passion — things got complicated. Rey saw Sharon’s phone records, and just so happened to recognize a 911 call on the night of J.T.’s death. Sharon caved, and eventually told Rey the whole truth. Later, according to the Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, Sharon recanted, but the damage has been done — or has it?

Although Victoria maintained her innocence, Nikki stuck to her careful confession. Sharon recanted, Phyllis struck a deal with Christine (Lauralee Bell), and became the prosecution’s star witness against Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) mother and sister. Things aren’t looking very good for this couple who united during a rebound.

With J.T. back in town, though, there’s a distinct possibility that he’s not actually dead at all — which would mean no murder charges whatsoever. There likely could have been some other crimes committed throughout the months-long cover-up, however.

On today’s show — in preparation for the possibility of years in prison for murdering J.T. — Nikki Newman wrote a letter to her grandchildren, so that they would know all about her, both the good and the bad. The episode celebrated Scott’s 40 years on Y&R. However, with J.T. reportedly back in the picture, Nikki could end up getting off scot-free.

Fans have long wondered if J.T. really died that night, considering when the Fab Four went to dig up his body in Chancellor Park, it wasn’t there. Since then, nobody has confessed to knowing where J.T.’s body is — and even the characters believe he might not actually be dead. For a while, Nick impersonated J.T., and he really scared the four women involved in J.T.’s disappearance.

Perhaps Paul (Doug Davidson) and J.T. cooked up this entire thing as part of the original investigation into Victor (Eric Braeden), which is what brought J.T. back to Genoa City in the first place in 2017. The only thing that doesn’t fit well is J.T.’s abusive behavior towards Victoria.

Of his reappearance on set, Luckinbill told Soap Opera Digest, “It’s always great to come home and visit my Y&R family. Stay Tuned!”