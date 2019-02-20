Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Split Details Revealed

The breakup between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has everyone talking. The pair reportedly called it quits earlier this week, after the NBA star was busted cheating with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to E! News, Khloe Kardashian spent Sunday night at home with her daughter, True, while Tristan Thompson was out at a bar in Santa Monica. Jordyn Woods was also apparently there, in Tristan’s company.

Sources tell the outlet that the group of friends were hanging out together, and then left to head back to Tristan’s house for an after party. Thompson reportedly invited Woods and her pals to come along.

Once at the house, Tristan refused to let any of the women use their phones, as he and Jordyn were said to have cuddled up on the couch for hours. Other outlets have reported that the two were even making out.

Meanwhile, mutual friends allegedly began to text Khloe in order to tell her what was going on. Khloe was reportedly furious, and sent her family reeling over the fact that Tristan had cheated with Jordyn — who had been included into the Kardashian family, and treated like a sister by Kylie.

The outlet reports that both Khloe and Kylie are beyond disappointed with Jordyn’s betrayal of their friendship and their family.

Us Weekly reports that Tristan Thompson has no remorse for cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, as in his mind he and his baby mama were already broken up.

“Tristan isn’t a manipulative person. He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment. He doesn’t even think him hooking up with Jordyn is ‘bad’ because him and Khloe were broken up in his mind. He just truly doesn’t care,” a source told the outlet of Thompson’s state of mind following his second cheating scandal.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when footage of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, just hours after the cheating scandal erupted.

Khloe stayed with Tristan in hopes of working out their issues, and in hopes of keeping their family together. However, this time around is very different. Kardashian is said to have immediately ended things with Thompson.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, cameras were rolling on all of the drama. Fans will likely get to see Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s breakup play out on the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which starts in March.