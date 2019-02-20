Halle Berry Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Dazzling Bronze Dress

The gorgeous actress stunned at the CDGAs by rocking a shimmering strapless frock.

Halle Berry is known for her flawless sense of style and jaw-dropping red carpet looks. The 52-year-old actress looked nothing short of spectacular on Tuesday when she stepped out to attend the 21st annual Costume Designer Guild Awards in Beverly Hills.

According to the Daily Mail, the John Wick 3: Parabellum star stole the show after pouring her incredible figure into a sensational Sebastian Gunawan metallic dress, one which boasted a very elaborate design and “a dramatically flared skirt.” In a series of photos published by the media outlet, the gorgeous actress glowed in the shimmering bronze frock, which she paired up with beautifully ornate gold heels by Brian Atwood.

The intricate design of Halle’s dazzling dress put her enviable figure on display, hugging her curves in all of the right places. At the same time, the stunning sleeveless number showcased her toned shoulders and slender arms, making for an unforgettable bronze look that perfectly harmonized with her honey-colored tresses and naturally glowing skin.

“We’re loving the statement, almost architectural, shape of the strapless frock, which was perfect for channeling fashion-forward vibes on the red carpet,” stated the Daily Mail.

Earlier today, the Catwoman star took to her Instagram page to share a fantastic photo of her eye-popping dress, leaving many of her social media followers absolutely awe-struck at the sight of the regal bronze frock.

Halle looked radiant in her latest Instagram photo, one which garnered more than 53,000 likes within three hours of having been posted. The breathtaking metallic dress cinched at the waist, accentuating Halle’s sculpted waistline, and highlighted her hourglass figure with a chic peplum attached to her skirt — which bowed out from her curvy hips.

The ravishing actress flaunted her age-defying physique in the strapless bronze frock, and received nearly 880 comments in the process — many of which piled on the praises for her unique style and ageless beauty.

“You are golden,” wrote one of her Instagram followers, while another quipped, “You’re aging backwards my love!”

The exquisite Sebastian Gunawan dress got a lot of attention from Halle’s 4.6 million Instagram followers, with some people comparing its unusual weave pattern to delicious food items, such as chocolate sprinkles and pecan nuts. Others noticed that the pattern had a more of a metal theme — and remarked that it looked like “crushed bullets,” as well as the iconic Iron Throne from Game of Thrones.

This latest photo came half a day after Halle shared another snapshot of her magnificent dress. In the previous Instagram snap, the X-Men alum struck a sultry pose as she unveiled her bronze look in full detail.

Halle let her outfit speak for itself, opting to forgo any flashy jewelry. Aside from the embellished gold heels, the Kingsman: The Golden Circle actress kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing just a few stylish rings on her fingers. In addition, she decided to go for a simple, unaffected makeup aesthetic.

“The Extant actress kept her makeup to a minimal glow, playing up her natural beauty with bronze eye shadow, a touch of bronzer, and a glossy nude lip,” noted the Daily Mail.

Despite the apparent simple makeup and hairstyle, another photo revealed that Halle put a lot of effort into styling her highlighted tresses. While other photos only showed that she had pulled her hair back in a low ponytail — leaving just two loose tendrils to frame her face — a close-up view of her hairstyle unveiled the artistry that went into creating her look.