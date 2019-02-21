Morninghead On ‘Shark Tank’: Where Are They Now?

The bedhead cure remains one of the most memorable products that didn't get a deal on the ABC reality show.

When Max Valverde tried to turn his bad hair days into a great business idea, he decided to swim with the Sharks. Valverde appeared on Shark Tank in 2014 to pitch Morninghead, his solution for messy morning hair, and it remains one of the most memorable products ever seen on the ABC reality show.

To illustrate his product, Valverde showed up at the ABC studio with a bad case of bedhead and then showed off his “cure” to fix his morning hair without having to take a shower or stick his head under a faucet. Valverde demonstrated his Morninghead product, a reusable shower-cap style headpiece made of absorbent material, by adding some water to it before putting it on and massaging his head. When the entrepreneur took off the cap, his hair was smooth and ready for a quick combing.

The Morninghead inventor went on the reality show seeking an investment of $25,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity in his company, but unfortunately, Valverde got more laughs than cash from billionaire Shark Tank moguls Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec. Seriously, they really couldn’t stop laughing during the Season 5 episode.

Viewers later took to social media to poke fun at the questionable name for the Morninghead product. But hey, at least it got people talking.

Max Valverde actually started Morninghead back in 2012 via a Kickstarter campaign in which he sought $1,000 to get his idea off the ground. At the time, he described the product as “a reusable cap lined with a proprietary super-absorbent cloth allowing you to wet your hair in seconds.” Amazingly, 489 backers pledged $6,367 to help bring Max’s Morninghead project to life.

While he didn’t get the Shark Tank seal of approval, Valverde didn’t give up on his idea. Morninghead may not have billionaire backing, but it is still available online at Amazon for just $10.99. The product is aimed at “night showerers” and those who get helmet and hat hair after wearing headgear.

“Reusable, washable, awesome,” the product description says.

Although Morninghead is still a thing, Max Valverde has moved on to become president and Chief Operating Officer of FareHabor, according to his Twitter bio. FareHarbor is a company devoted to online booking software and support.

You can see Max Valverde’s Morninghead pitch on the 2014 episode of Shark Tank in the video below.

