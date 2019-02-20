‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Kate Bock Displays Her Peachy Posterior In A Skimpy Red Bikini

Apart from being a favorite Sports IllustratedSwimsuit model for the past seven years, Kate Bock is also very popular among her social media fans. And in order to keep her 432,000 Instagram followers thoroughly interested and engaged, she makes sure to post her sexy photographs and videos every week.

Wednesday morning was no different, as the model posted a new snap of herself wherein she is featured donning a skimpy red bikini. The model reclined on a white beach mattress and posed with her back facing the camera — which allowed her to put her well-toned posterior on full display. The model let her tresses down and accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses.

The picture was captured against the beautiful backdrop of the sea. In the caption, the model said that she is loving every moment of her time at the beach.

Within a day of having been posted, the picture in question accrued more than 11,000 likes and 138 comments. Fans and followers showered the 26-year-old model with several compliments, including “nice booty,” “absolutely flawless,” “gorgeous body and location,” and “awesome curves.”

One fan also wrote that Kate’s bathing suit is extremely hot, and that the color looks lovely on her body. One of her male fans, totally ignoring that she already has a boyfriend, commented that he’s in love with the model — and would like to date her.

Prior to posting the current snap, Kate treated her fans to a heart-warming picture wherein she was featured posing with her basketball star beau, Kevin Love. Looking at the attire worn by the couple — with Kate featured in an orange bikini and Kevin posing shirtless — it seemed as if the picture was captured at a beach.

The snap in question became an instant hit among Kate and Kevin’s fans, who quickly filled the comments section with various compliments for the good-looking couple. They also sent their best wishes to the couple for a happily married life, and a long-lasting relationship.

Although Kate and Kevin have maintained a steady relationship for many years now, they both live in different cities — Kate lives in New York and Kevin in Cleveland. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the model revealed how she makes her long-distance relationship with the NBA star work.