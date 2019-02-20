‘Maxim’ Model Abigail Ratchford Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Lingerie Set

Maxim model and Instagram starlet Abigail Ratchford is quickly climbing the ranks to become one of the most recognizable faces on social media — and posts like the one made by the bombshell on Wednesday are likely the reason why. Ratchford flaunted her curvaceous assets by rocking a sheer black lingerie set that left very little to the imagination.

For the snap, Ratchford slipped one of the straps of the bralette down her arm. Her buxom chest was on full display, and she busted out of the body-hugging top. The glamour model perched herself on a bathroom vanity and showed off the bottom half of the skimpy garb. The garter-style underwear, which likely featured a thong — as evident by Ratchford’s visible, voluptuous booty — clipped down to sheer, thigh-high tights.

Ratchford sat herself at an angle to give off the most alluring view of her insane physique. Her rock hard abs, toned arms, and curvy thighs were all front and center, and she peered down at her body with hooded eyes for the photo.

She wore her raven-colored hair in long, loose curls that cascaded down the length of her body, and she playfully ran her hand through her locks to up the sizzle-factor. Ratchford wore heavy contouring for a glamorous emphasis on her flawless features, and wore golden shadow, dark liner, and heavy mascara on her mossy-green eyes. She lined her lips with a magenta pencil, and filled in her plump pout with a nude gloss.

For accessories, the social media starlet wore some diamond encrusted rings, as well as huge teardrop earrings that truly added some glam to the jaw-dropping look.

This latest snap is just one of many that Ratchford has wowed her 8.9 million followers with this year. Recently, the buxom model showed off her abundant cleavage with a selfie that made her chest the focal point of the shot. Rocking a black sports bra, Ratchford gave the camera a flirty kiss, and wore her dark, silky hair straight down her body.

The Esquire vixen also showed off her backside in a recent post as well. Rocking a sequined bikini, Ratchford posed on a mirrored table in a changing room. There, she flaunted her curvy backside while peering over her shoulder to catch a glimpse of herself. A floor length mirror in front of her revealed thigh-high, metallic boots that topped the look off flawlessly — and gave a retro, disco-babe vibe in the process.

As always, fans of the up-and-coming social media star will be watching out for her next dazzling, unique look.