MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper’s Deal Could Exceed $400 Million, Buster Olney Said

ESPN's Olney and his guest, Scott Miller, both the Phillies as Harper's most likely landing spot.

Manny Machado’s ten-year contract with the San Diego Padres, as reported Tuesday, is the first free agent contract in baseball history to exceed $300 million.

Bryce Harper, the other major superstar free agent, hasn’t signed yet this offseason. When he does, it will likely be for more money than Machado got. But might Harper get as much as $400 million?

ESPN reporter Buster Olney, on the Baseball Tonight podcast Wednesday, predicted that Harper’s total haul could reach that figure.

“It would not shock me if… Bryce’s deal, when it’s first leaked out by one of [agent Scott Boras’] guys in the media, it’s gonna have the number 4 in it,” Olney said, meaning that the contract would exceed $400 million.

The “Boras’ guys” comments appeared to be a shot at certain other leading baseball breaking news reporters who are reputed to be frequent recipients of leaks from the powerful agent. Deadspin asked in 2012 whether one such reporter, Jon Heyman, is a “shill” for Boras.

Both Olney and his guest, Bleacher Report‘s Scott Miller, predicted that Boras is looking to find an “emotional” owner to pay a premium for Harper and therefore win the bidding war. And both believe that the Philadelphia Phillies are the most likely team to sign Harper.

Olney also said that if Harper signs with the Phillies, it may very well happen because owner John Middleton will have “grabbed the wheel” from the team’s analytics-minded front ofifce, and authorized an offer for more money than the front office would like to offer

Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said Tuesday, per CBS Sports, said after the announcement of the Machado deal, that the team’s valuation of Machado was less than the $300 million that the Padres agreed to pay.

Bryce Harper Rumors: White Sox “Out,” Giants Still In https://t.co/o9E6jJ1knA — William J. Obrien (@mrwilliamobrien) February 20, 2019

Middleton, the Phillies’ owner, said in the offseason that he was willing to spend “stupid money” on players, at a time when most Major League Baseball teams have pulled back from spending on free agency this offseason. Harper, while playing for the Phillies’ NL East rival the Washington Nationals, has always played very well in games played at Citizens Bank Park. According to a tweet by Paul Hembekides, Harper’s career slugging percentage of.564 in games played at that ballpark, the highest of any player in Citizens Bank Park history.

Bob Nightengale also said on Twitter Wednesday that the Chicago White Sox are “out” on Harper, while reporter Andy Martino tweeted that the San Francisco Giants are still in on the player.