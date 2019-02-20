‘Bachelor’ Contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes Flaunts Her Figure In Stunning Bathing Suit

Caelynn Miller-Keyes showed off her fiery side during the last episode of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season. As she faced allegations about wanting to be the Bachelorette and not wanting a proposal, she lashed out at some of her fellow contestants and laid it all on the line to convince Colton she was on the show for the right reasons. Now, Miller-Keyes is showing off a more relaxed side of herself, and fans cannot get enough.

Miller-Keyes is currently spending time in Mexico and her latest post on Instagram showcased her perfect bathing suit figure. The photo shows Caelynn striking a pose in the bright sunlight of Cabo San Lucas. The Bachelor star is wearing a green-and-white print bathing suit that showcases all of her curves in the best possible way.

The Bachelor contender is standing with her side toward the camera and she has one knee bent to show off her long, lean, and muscular legs. Caelynn is wearing a hat, and her long, wavy hair is cascading down her shoulders. Miller-Keyes has her face lifted up toward the sunshine and appears to have her eyes closed as she takes in the sun’s rays.

The beauty pageant winner and Bachelor star has nearly 450,000 followers on Instagram right now and more than 60,000 of Caelynn’s fans have shown their love for this particular shot. Nearly 500 people have commented, and nearly every note referenced how stunning and perfect she looked.

In her caption, Miller-Keyes made a reference to paradise, and this could get some fans speculating about whether she will be up for doing Bachelor in Paradise this summer. Of course, Caelynn is still in the running to receive Colton’s final rose at the end of his Bachelor season. In addition to that, she has been considered a frontrunner by many to lead the upcoming Bachelorette season.

By the looks of Caelynn’s latest Instagram posts, she’s not letting any of the on-screen Bachelor drama dampen her spirits. Miller-Keyes seems to be having a blast in Mexico, and some short shots shared via her Instagram Stories show that she’s focused on the beach, friends, drinks, and sun.

A lot of Bachelor fans have fallen for Caelynn Miller-Keyes and are anxious to see where this journey takes her. Will ABC snap her up as the next Bachelorette if she’s not Colton Underwood’s last woman standing? Viewers won’t get answers to that question for a few weeks yet, but it doesn’t look as if this beauty pageant starlet is spending any time worrying about what comes next.