Tristan Thompson ‘Doesn’t Care’ About Split With Khloe Kardashian, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Tristan Thompson allegedly doesn’t care about his split with Khloe Kardashian. The NBA star, who has now been caught cheating on his baby mama twice, is reportedly fine with the end of the relationship.

According to Us Weekly, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian split after reports surfaced that the basketball player had cheated on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

When Khloe found out about the shocking betrayal, she reportedly dumped Tristan immediately — which allegedly didn’t have Thompson too shaken. Sources tell the outlet that Tristan didn’t put a lot of effort into the relationship following his first cheating scandal back in April.

“He honestly doesn’t really care and was over it. He was never trying to win Khloe back,” the insider dished, adding that Tristan’s friends all think that he’s an “idiot” for cheating on Kardashian, and for breaking up his family.

Meanwhile, fans are going crazy over the news that Thompson hooked up with Woods, who has been a very close friend to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Sources first reported that Tristan and Jordyn met up at a house party, and that everyone in attendance was forced to turn over their phones, meaning no photos or videos were taken at the time. However, all who were there saw Thompson and Woods showing some major PDA.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian learned of Tristan Thompson’s cheating with Jordyn Woods on Monday, and confronted him about it.

Sources tell Radar Online that Thompson did admit to being unfaithful, and that Kardashian immediately ended the relationship. The drama was reportedly caught on camera by the KUWTK crew, and will likely be shown in some variation when the show returns for a new season.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly claims that Khloe was shocked by Jordyn’s behavior. Woods has been a longtime pal to the family, and Kardashian even gave her a modeling job working for her Good American clothing company.

“Khloe loved Jordyn before this. This is completely shocking to Khloe’s family,” a source tells the outlet of the situation.

E! News now reports that the entire family is cutting Jordyn out of their lives, and that Kylie Jenner is having a hard time since she and Woods were like sisters. Kylie’s said to be “very torn on how to handle the situation.”

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship drama when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.