‘RHONJ’ Teresa Giudice’s Lawyer Denies That She’s Cheating With 26-Year-Old Man

Giudice's lawyer says that Blake Schreck was just being a gentleman.

Photos of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and a much younger man were recently splashed all over the internet with the suggestion that the man was her boyfriend. Teresa was spotted holding hands with the New Jersey man in Miami, and many thought that she was finally breaking it off with her incarcerated husband, Joe.

PageSix says that despite the fact that photos showed Teresa getting cozy with 26-year-old Blake Schreck from Totowa, New Jersey, she “absolutely did not fly with him” to Florida.

Teresa’s husband, Joe, is finishing up his sentence in a prison in Pennsylvania. He then faces deportation back to his native Italy.

But the RHONJ star’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., is making a statement about the photos in an effort to debunk rumors of cheating. Instead, he says that Schreck was simply being a gentleman — one who saw a woman who had taken too much to drink, and needed assistance.

“This is a story about someone helping a woman who had some wine and was wearing high heels to her car. That’s what you see in those pictures. There is no cheating, no divorce, no scandal and no story.”

However, RadarOnline says that Teresa was spotted again with Schreck, and the two were each wearing different outfits — leading the public to believe that the two got together more than once while visiting Miami, from their home state of New Jersey, over the course of the holiday weekend.

The couple was spotted getting in and out of an Uber, drinking by the pool, and walking together. Schreck’s arm was draped around Giudice much of the time. The two, along with several of Giudice’s girlfriends, were also seen at a rooftop bar. There, the RHONJ star was seen settling the bill before the group returned to her luxury condo.

Even though the current season of Real Housewives of New Jersey is still screening on Bravo, the next season of the show will begin filming soon. It is said to capture Joe Giudice’s possible deportation drama after he is released from prison next month, per the Inquisitr. Bravo is eager to catch the cast reaction to the Giudice family drama, and to see how things will work out with Joe’s possible return to Italy.

A production source says that they want to make sure that they don’t miss any details about how the matter unfolds.