Denise Richards Signs On For Role On ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ After Filming First Season Of ‘RHOBH’

Denise Richards is quite a busy lady these days!

The actress recently signed on to join the likes of Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards on Bravo’s hit show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While it is the first season that Richards appears in, it’s actually the show’s ninth season already. And with one season of filming reality TV under her belt, People shares that Richards will be adding yet another role to her lengthy resume — soap star.

The actress is set to join the cast of CBS vehicle The Bold and the Beautiful in the role of Shauna Fulton. Richards will head to work this coming Friday, and the first episode with her in it is scheduled to air on April 3. Bradley Bell — who serves as executive producer and head writer for the show — expressed his excitement over such a big name joining the cast of the show. He shared a little bit more about the role that Richards will be playing.

“Shauna is a fun-loving, hard-working single mother from Las Vegas who aspires to live life to its absolute fullest. She heads for Los Angeles when she learns that her daughter, Florence ‘Flo’ (portrayed by Katrina Bowden), the pride and joy of her life, is entangled in a complicated situation. However, Shauna’s involvement won’t stop there. She’s got a past and big secrets to spill.”

This is Richards’ first role on a soap opera, but plenty of her RHOBH co-stars have also appeared on soaps. Former RHOBH star Eileen Davidson appeared on The Young and the Restless, while Lisa Rinna had a role on Days of our Lives. Kyle Richards also appeared for a brief time on Days of Our Lives in 2013. And nobody could forget about Erika Girardi, who has starred in countless episodes of The Young and the Restless.

And in addition to her reality TV career and her new soap career, Richards is also busy at home with three beautiful daughters —14-year-old Sam, 13-year-old Lola, and 7-year-old Eloise. Most recently, the Inquisitr shared that Richards revealed that her youngest daughter has a rare chromosomal disorder. Richards has spoken at length about raising a daughter with special needs.

“She wasn’t able to sit up on her own for a very long time, and she didn’t start walking until she was 2, and that was with physical therapy,” the 47-year-old shared.

“She can only say a handful of words and there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she’s emotionally 3 years old,” Richards continued. “It’s been challenging. I’m learning every day because they don’t really have a road map for her particular case.”

Fans of RHOBH can expect to see some of the struggles pan out during this season of the show, where Denise says she will be her authentic self.