‘One Piece’ Chapter 934 Spoilers: Luffy, Kid In Huge Trouble As Queen Arrives At Prisoner Mines

Will Queen torture Luffy and Kid to convince them to join the Beast Pirates?

One Piece Chapter 934 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. While most fans are expecting to see what happened to Straw Hat Pirates archaeologist Nico Robin and Courtesan Komurasaki at Shogun Kurozumi Orochi’s mansion, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring the Prisoner Mines. Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid are currently detained there.

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda will be showing the whole map of the Wano Country in One Piece Chapter 934. Flower Capital is positioned at the center. The Kibi area is at the upper left. The Udon area is at the bottom left. The Udon area is also where the Prisoner Mines can be found.

The Kuri area is located in the westerly portion of the Wana Country, and it consists of Headmountain, Bakura Town, and Amigasa Village. In the eastern region of the Flower Capital, there is Habu Port and the Graveyard of North. Onigashima, which serves as the headquarters of Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates, is at the bottom of the map.

After showing the map of the Wano Country, One Piece Chapter 934 will be featuring Luffy at the Prisoner Mines. Luffy is being threatened by a guard who ate an artificial devil fruit that enables him to transform into an alpaca. The guard told Luffy that despite his incredible power, he cannot escape the Prisoner Mines with the handcuffs made of Seastone. If he resists obeying their orders, the guard said that he won’t think twice before cutting at Luffy’s arms.

Luffy doesn’t seem to be intimidated by the guard, and still continues to do things as he likes. One of the guards who ate an artificial devil fruit that gave him six legs is torturing the old man that Luffy helped before. The guard decided to give the old man a grave punishment after seeing him put something in his mouth while working. Luffy predicted what the guard was about to do, and immediately acted to rescue the old man.

One Piece Chapter 934 spoilers didn’t give any hint regarding what happened next, but it is highly likely that Luffy succeeded in defeating the guard. However, Luffy is set to face a bigger problem — as Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague is set to visit the Prisoner Mines. Queen is known for torturing prisoners whom Emperor Kaido wanted to become their allies. There is a great possibility that Queen went to the Prisoner Mines for Luffy and Kid.

One Piece Chapter 934 will be coming out soon. It is expected to be available at Mangastream and other manga websites.