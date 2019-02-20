Ariana Grande Is ‘Taking A Break’ Following Release Of ‘Thank U, Next’ Album

Ariana Grande’s career has been a fast-paced, wild ride in the past six months. The singer released two albums, broke several streaming and chart records, won a Grammy, and became Billboard‘s Woman of the Year. Now, it’s time to slow down. Grande made a surprise appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she revealed that she is going to take a much-needed break.

Corden first congratulated the “7 Rings” singer on her newest album, Thank U, Next — which sits at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, according to E! News. In addition, Grande currently holds the top three spots on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, with her singles “7 Rings,” “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and “Thank U, Next,” respectively.

The last artists to take the top three spots were The Beatles in 1964.

Grande admitted she didn’t believe the news at first, but then realized it was “really wild.”

“This is so weird and crazy. I’ll take a break after this. I’ll go away for a little. I promise,” she told Corden.

When Corden said that nobody wants her to go away, she added that she needs a break because she is “tired of her voice.”

Grande also revealed that she hasn’t had a lot of free time in recent months.

“Honestly, I was so excited you asked me to do this today because I usually don’t have anything to do other than just make songs and rehearse and that’s it,” she said when Corden asked what the biggest recording artist in the world does for fun. “Personal life still nonexistent.”

Thank U, Next is Grande’s fourth No. 1 album, according to Billboard. When news of her chart-topping hits initially broke on Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to thank her fans for their continued support.

“Thank u from the bottom of my heart, for so many reasons,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of the chart. “I can’t believe this is real. Thanks for making history [with] ya girl today, and for making me feel loved.”

Grande has not only made headlines in recent weeks for her music, but also for her personal life. As fans know, the singer had a whirlwind romance with comedian Pete Davidson. Within months, the couple got engaged, moved in together, adopted a pet pig together, and broke off their engagement.

While Grande now seems to be enjoying single life, Davidson has been spotted on several occasions looking cozy with actress Kate Beckinsale, Cosmopolitan reported.

Hopefully Grande will soon enjoy a relaxing bit of vacation time, because it is surely well-deserved.