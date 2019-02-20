‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Bristol Palin Calls Show ‘A Joke’

Although there are not any new episodes of Teen Mom OG currently airing, one star from the show took to Instagram recently to slam the show, calling it “a joke.”

According to OK! Magazine, Bristol took to Instagram and explained a particular situation, saying, “I was at a conference all weekend for my real life — Teen Mom OG was well aware that I was out of town and not with my son. They still had his dad call me (six times) while his dad was on camera filming… how do you think that’s going to be played out #thisshowisajoke.”

Of course, it isn’t any surprise that the cameras want to capture drama for TV. However, Bristol is busy taking care of her kids and focusing on her life, leaving little time to focus on any drama.

Teen Mom OG shocked fans when they added two new cast members. The new cast members were added after longtime cast member Farrah Abraham was let go from the show. Rather than continue the show with just the original girls — a cast which included Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell — MTV opted to add Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd.

The addition of Bristol Palin kind of made sense, since she was a teen mom herself. However, some struggled to figure out the reasoning for the addition of Cheyenne, who was not a teen mother and didn’t have her first child until she was 23-years-old.

Bristol isn’t the only Teen Mom OG cast member who has slammed the show. Last season, Amber Portwood was upset at the show — and was seemingly ready to quit. According to an article from Pop Culture, Amber explained to Executive Producer Larry Musnik why she felt she needed to leave the show.

“I just don’t feel like this is right for my life anymore, seeing that you guys want a certain kind of story that I just don’t want to give you anymore. I just feel like it’s very different from a reality show anymore.”

Although it appeared Teen Mom OG would be back down to four cast members, Amber had a change of heart. She recently spoke to E! News and explained that she had been sharing her life on the hit show for nearly a decade. She admitted that the show has given her a platform, and that she wants to be able to “help people.”

Reportedly, Teen Mom OG will return for another season, but it is unclear when that season would air on MTV.