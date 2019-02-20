Emily Ratajkowski Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Bodysuit On Instagram

Whether it’s on or off of social media, Emily Ratajkowski has never been one to be afraid of showing some skin. The model did just that in her most recent magazine covers for Harper’s Bazaar Ukraine and Harper’s Bazaar Japan, which she shared images of with her widely followed Instagram account on Wednesday, February 20.

In the first of the set of two photos shared in her latest post, the brunette bombshell showed her followers the first of her most recent international cover page for Harper’s Bazaar Ukraine, leaving little to the imagination in a gorgeous black bodysuit. The garment featured a plunging neckline that flashed an ample amount of cleavage, while its high cut design showed off the 27-year-old’s trim waist and long, toned legs. The one-piece also featured an elegant silver broach in the middle, drawing even more attention to Emily’s barely-covered chest.

The second photo in the set revealed the brown-eyed beauty’s cover for the April issue of Harper’s Bazaar Japan, which certainly did not disappoint. Emily rocked a two-piece coordinated ensemble consisting of a dangerously short navy blue miniskirt and matching blazer, which was worn unbuttoned to reveal the model was rocking the look without a bra underneath. With her cleavage and toned midsection on display, Emily gave the camera a sensual look as she struck a pose with one hand in her pocket while the other rested on top of the Chanel bag that hung over her shoulder.

Fans of the social media sensation went wild for her sexy new set of snaps, which come three days after her previous upload. Within the first hour of going live, the post had racked up more than 105,000 likes from her whopping 21.9 million followers, many of whom also expressed their love for the stunning shots in the comments section as well.

“HOTTEST WOMAN ALIVE,” one follower wrote, while another said she is a “breathtakingly beautiful woman.”

The I Feel Pretty actress’s latest post comes after a slew of photos shared to her Instagram account promoted an exciting expansion of her clothing line Inamorata. While the brand previously only sold swimwear, Emily introduced its newest BODY category earlier this month.

In a previous Instagram post, Emily described the collection as “so much more than lingerie.” While it does include a few sexy lace intimates, it also consists of comfy and cute loungewear pieces that range from minidresses to shorts and skirts.