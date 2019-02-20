Jussie Smollett Has History Of Lying To Police, Previously Told Lie To LAPD In 2007 According To ‘Daily Mail’

As more details arise in the case of Jussie Smollett and his alleged attack in Chicago, other details from the actor’s past are also rising to the surface.

A new report from the Daily Mail suggests that Smollett’s most recent he, said she, said with the Chicago Police Department isn’t the first time that he has run into so holes of his version of the truth. Back in 2007, Smollett was pulled over in the Los Angeles area from driving under the influence of alcohol. When police asked his for his name and identification, a then 25-year-old Smollett said that he didn’t have his license and he claimed to be his little brother, Jake Smollett, who was 18-years-old.

The actor was eventually charged with false impersonation, driving under the influence, as well as driving without a license. Smollett ended up pleading no contest in the case and his sentence was reduced to one count of providing false information to the authorities. A year later, Smollett completed an alcohol education and treatment program as part of the crime.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Smollett told Chicago Police that he was subjected to racist and homophobic insults during an attack in his Streeterville neighborhood. The Empire actor told authorities that two white men threw an unknown chemical substance at him and he also reported that the men put a rope around his neck before they fled the scene. Police later found a surveillance video of Jussie walking into his apartment building with a rope around his neck.

Shortly after the reported attack, the Chicago Police released a video of two masked men walking in the area of the incident about 15-20 minutes before and police later discovered that the two men in the grainy image were actually friends of Jussie — brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo. When they were brought into custody, the Inquisitr reported that the case took a twist.

According to the two brothers, Jussie paid them to stage an attack against him after his first attempt at gaining media attention failed. Previously, the brothers told the CPD that Jussie sent a threatening letter to Fox studios that was laced with a powdery substance that investigators believe was likely crushed-up Tylenol. When that story failed to gain steam and didn’t get the media coverage that Jussie had hoped for, he went to drastic measures to stage a fake “racist” and “homophobic” attack against him in order to gain attention from national media.

Since claims that Jussie had a part in staging the attacks, he and his lawyers have denied any wrongdoing on his part.