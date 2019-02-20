‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Two Contestants Will Be Unmasked This Week

The Masked Singer will do something this week that it has never done before. The hit singing competition will reveal the identity of two contestants by pulling off their elaborate masks at the end of the episode.

According to the show’s official Twitter account, fans of The Masked Singer can expect to find out who the celebrities behind two of the elaborate costumes are during Wednesday night’s episode.

As fans already know, the show is based around celebrities who hide their identities from the world by voice altering software and costumes. They take the stage week after week to sing their hearts out in hopes of continuing the journey. Those who get voted off are forced to pull off the mask and reveal their identities to the world.

In the past seven weeks of competition, fans have watched stars such as Antonio Brown, Ricki Lake, Margaret Cho, Tommy Chong, Tori Spelling, Terry Bradshaw, and Latoya Jackson shed their masks and reveal that they were behind the costumes all along.

Each celebrity had their own reasons for appearing on the show, and each has revealed that being able to sing without anyone knowing their identities has been fun.

Currently, there are only five contestants left on The Masked Singer. This week, the rabbit, the peacock, the monster, the lion, and the bee will all go head to head in hopes of getting to sing another day. However, with the finale rapidly approaching, there will be two eliminations. This means that the contestants need to bring it hard on stage if they want to make it to the next round.

For the first time… two masks will be revealed in one night! ???? Don't miss the semifinals TONIGHT at 9/8c on @FOXTV. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/qqBcSOEZ6O — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 20, 2019

Fans who have been watching the show play out over the past two months know that all of the contestants have been endearing, each bringing something different to the stage. However, the final five have been the heart and soul of the competition all season long.

While nobody knows for sure which stars are behind the final five costumes, names such as Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Donny Osmond, David Hasselhoff, Rumer Willis, Diana Ross, T-Pain, Gladys Knight, Tiger Woods, Derek Jeter, and many more have all been mentioned as possibilities.

The panel of celebrity judges, which is made up of Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong, have been trying to guess the star’s identities all season, and while they’ve each gotten at least one answer right, they’re still very much torn about the remaining contestants.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Fox.