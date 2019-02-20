Lisa Vanderpump Explains Her Shady ‘RHOBH’ Tagline

Why did she say to 'kiss [her] a**?'

What did Lisa Vanderpump mean when she said, “You can stab me in the back, but whilst you’re there, kiss my a**?”

During last week’s premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, fans watched as the opening taglines were revealed. Shortly thereafter, fans of the series began accusing Vanderpump of throwing shade — as she seemingly told them to “kiss [her] a**.”

Days later, during a new interview, the Los Angeles restaurateur explained why she chose her sassy tagline.

“It’s just how I was feeling,” Vanderpump admitted to Entertainment Tonight on February 19. “You know, I think the taglines reflect your feelings of the season. So, that’s what I wanted to say. And of course, sometimes Bravo say, ‘Oh. You sure about that?’ Yes, I’m really sure.”

Vanderpump became estranged from her co-stars in September of last year, just weeks into filming, and appeared to film solo scenes for Season 9 in the months that followed. That said, despite rumors of a potential demotion, Vanderpump maintained her full-time role on the show.

Vanderpump has also been shooting down rumors of a potential exit from the show in recent months, even as she remains completely estranged from her one-time friends on the series.

As she remains on the outs with her co-stars, Vanderpump has been focused on her other career endeavors. These include her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, her restaurants — Villa Blanca, SUR Restaurant, PUMP Lounge, and TomTom — and her upcoming hot spot, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas.

Although there have been rumors that Vanderpump will follow up her Vanderpump Rules success with another series set in her upcoming Vegas restaurant, those reports have not yet been confirmed. That said, there was a job listing in which it was mentioned that staff of the restaurant must be willing to appear on television.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Vanderpump addressed the possibility of a second spinoff — but suggested her schedule could be too busy for any such thing.

“Oh, lordy!” she exclaimed. “That would be, like, a hot mess traveling. Well, maybe. I mean, I’m sure some of [the Vanderpump Rules cast] would want to work out there… so, if we get picked up for another series, I’m sure some of it will filter over there”

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. The show airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.