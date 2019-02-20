Winnie Harlow Shows Off Her Flawless Figure In Tiny Black Crop Top On Instagram

Model Winnie Harlow has had an eventful few weeks jetting from New York to the Bahamas and now to Rome. Yet, even between all the traveling, she has still managed to share a few stunning photos to her widely followed Instagram account. In Winnie’s most recent social media post, the model flashed a serious amount of skin to her 5.5 million followers in a steamy snap that was sure to send hearts racing.

The 24-year-old stunner’s most recent Instagram snap shared on Wednesday, February 20, captured the model lounging across the wing of the small plane she took to Italy for her next set of struts down the runway during Milan Fashion Week. Winnie rocked a seriously tiny black crop top shirt that flashed her enviably-toned midsection and trim waist to her followers. This proves yet again why she’s had such an illustrious modeling career that includes, among other things, a walk in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and an upcoming appearance in the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

The Canadian beauty paired her skimpy top with a pair of black jogger pants accented with a white stripe on the side and added a pop of color with a bright green puffer jacket to complete the perfect combination of comfortable and chic for her long plane ride to Milan. Winnie also added a pair of white Puma sneakers to the look and carried her belongings in a large Louis Vuitton bag that sat next to her in the sexy new snap.

The model added a bit of bling to her ensemble with a delicate gold chain necklace and hoop earrings. She styled her dark tresses down in loose waves. She also sported a minimal makeup look that consisted of a thick coating of mascara and light pink lip for the flight.

Fans of the former America’s Next Top Model contestant went wild for her most recent figure-flaunting snap, which at the time of this writing has racked up nearly 100,000 likes within just its first four hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to show their love for the model, many calling her “gorgeous” and “beautiful.”

Winnie’s trip to Italy for Milan Fashion Week comes just a few days after finding out she was going to be featured in the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as a member of their rookie class along with a number of other models, including Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil.

The model quickly hopped on a plane for her photo shoot in the Bahamas, which can be seen in full when the publication hits newsstands later this year in May.