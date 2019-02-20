Meghan Markle’s Star-Studded Baby Shower Co-Hosted By Serena Williams & Amal Clooney In NYC

The tennis superstar is reportedly footing the bill for the Duchess of Sussex's high-end celebration.

Meghan Markle’s New York City baby shower will be a star-studded affair at a high-end Upper East Side hotel. According to a new report by Tatler, the pregnant Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry last May, will be feted at a baby shower on Wednesday co-hosted by her good friends Serena Williams and Amal Clooney. The tennis superstar and the wife of George Clooney will reportedly co-host the event inside the luxurious grand penthouse of The Mark Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Page Six notes that the Mark Hotel’s penthouse is the largest penthouse in the United States. The 10,000 square foot, two-floor suite features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and four fireplaces and boasts beautiful views of Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Williams is reportedly covering the tab for the venue, which reportedly runs more than $75,000 per night. The baby shower blowout, which was originally rumored to take place on Tuesday, is estimated to cost $200,000.

In addition to party hosts William and Clooney, Meghan Markle’s celebrity friends, including her BFF, Good Morning America contributor Jessica Mulroney, designer Misha Nonoo, hairstylist Serge Normant, actress Priyanka Chopra, and Meghan’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer will all be in attendance at the shower. In addition to plenty of baby talk, guests at the shower will reportedly be treated to a lesson in flower arranging and will enjoy a multi-dessert spread from chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Serena Williams and Amal Clooney are co-hosting Meghan Markle’s baby shower https://t.co/oNc0Rmju7i pic.twitter.com/q3jRfp6pVN — New York Post (@nypost) February 20, 2019

According to a report by Express, actress Abigail Spencer was seen heading into The Mark Hotel ahead of Meghan Markle’s baby shower carrying a bag with blue wrapping paper, which has caused some royal watchers to speculate the couple is expecting a boy. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not confirmed the gender of their baby to the public.

Meghan Markle seems to be having a great time ding her visit to the Big Apple, which kicked off last Friday. Ahead of the baby shower, the Duchess and a friend were seen in Soho dining on macaroons and tea in a private section at Ladurée and shopping at the baby store Bonpoint, according to In Style. Markle was also spotted at the Polo Bar with shower hostess Serena Williams, bestie Jessica Mulroney and pals Misha Nonoo, Abigail Spencer, and Markus Anderson, per Page Six. The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex also made a trip to the Met Breuer museum.

Meghan Markle is expected to leave New York on Wednesday shortly after the baby shower to get ready to join her husband Prince Harry on an official tour of Morocco. The three-day visit will focus on girls’ education and youth empowerment, two favorite causes of the royal couple, and will also serve as a bit of a “babymoon” ahead of their first child’s April due date.