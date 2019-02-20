Barack Obama Claims He’s Responsible For Steph Curry’s Amazing Three-Point Jump Shot

Stephen Curry is known for his amazing three-point jump shot and is often included in conversations about the best shooters in the history of the NBA. But now someone has come out to take credit for his skill and that person happens to be former president Barack Obama.

As TMZ reports, Obama was in Oakland to attend an event for My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, an initiative that offers support services to boys from ethnic minorities. During a chat with Curry on stage, Obama said that he gave the Golden State Warriors superstar some tips on how he could improve his shooting skills five years ago at The White House.

“Even Bulls fans have to acknowledge that it’s been fun to watch the Warriors and the greatest shooter of all time — because I gave him some tips right before, about five seasons ago, there’s film of this in the White House,” Obama said.

According to TMZ, Curry played along with Obama’s banter, calling him the mentor who changed his previous “chicken-wing” jump shot into the game-winning move it has become.

It’s clear that both men have developed a rapport over the years and that might extend to the entire team. As the Inquisitr previously reported earlier this year, the Golden State Warriors chose to spend time with Obama when they were in Washington, instead of visiting President Donald Trump at the White House. The team reportedly spent about an hour with the former president and all of them were there, except for Jonas Jerebko, who opted out because of the birth of his second child.

The New York Post reports that the recent My Brother’s Keeper Alliance event was meant to celebrate the initiative’s five years of existence. Besides sharing jokes about three-point shots with Steph Curry, Obama also explained the organization’s focus and what prompted its creation.

“We had to be able to say to them, ‘You matter, we care about you, we believe in you and we are going to make sure that you have the opportunities and chances to move forward just like everybody else,”‘ Obama said.

But Obama still managed to show that he had not lost his trademark sense of humor when he answered one youngster’s question about what it means to be a man.

The former president got the serious stuff out of the way before he said the following.

“If you are very confident about your sexuality, you don’t have to have eight women around you twerking.”

My Brother’s Keeper Alliance is part of The Obama Foundation.