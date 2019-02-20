Jordyn Woods Hung Out With Kylie Jenner After Cheating With Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods allegedly left Tristan Thompson’s house after the two hooked up behind Khloe Kardashian’s back, and then went to Kylie Jenner’s home to hang out with her best friend.

According to Us Weekly, Jordyn Woods reportedly spent Sunday night getting handsy with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. The pair were seen touching and kissing at a house party, and Jordyn allegedly didn’t leave until the morning.

On Monday, Woods went to her best friend Kylie Jenner’s house. Jenner, who is Kardashian’s youngest sister, documented the hangout with her best friend on Snapchat. Kylie shot a video of herself in her bed on Monday and then turned the camera around to show her followers that Jordyn was also there.

Woods has been close with the Kardashian/Jenner family for years. Jordyn and Kylie are as close as two friends could be, as Woods was beside her during her pregnancy and birth, and later moved in with Jenner. Last fall, the friends even launched a makeup collaboration together.

She has also been a staple at the family’s events and was given a job in the modeling business by Khloe, who allowed her to model her Good American clothing line in the past.

It seems that Kylie and Jordyn’s hangout session came just hours before the news of her cheating with Tristan broke online.

According to E! News, Khloe Kardashian and her entire family are cutting Jordyn Woods out of their lives after she allegedly cheated with Tristan Thompson.

“The whole family is writing Jordyn off,” a source told the outlet.

Of course, Kylie Jenner will have the hardest time letting go of her Jordyn, who reportedly lives in her guest house. The insider reveals that Jenner is “very torn on how to handle the situation.”

Meanwhile, Khloe is said to be fuming over the entire situation. As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on her back in April when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True. Now, it’s happening all over again, and with someone close to her family.

“She is angry more than she is sad. And she’s shocked Jordyn would do this. Of all the guys in the world, she can’t fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this. Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again,” the source stated.

Fans can see all of the drama with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kylie Jenner, and Jordyn Woods go down when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season next month.