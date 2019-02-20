Tomi Lahren Takes Aim At Jussie Smollett & ‘Lying Dirt Bag’ Tristan Thompson

Tomi Lahren took to her Twitter late on Tuesday to use the news that Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with a family friend, Jordyn Woods, to take a jab at Jussie Smollett. As Variety is reporting, the Empire star is facing prison time and the end of his career following reports that he staged the attack on himself and falsified a police report.

The conservative political commentator, who is well-known for using social media to attack those she disagrees with, used the alleged cheating scandal involving one of the Kardashians to further diss Smollett. This is something which she has being doing for the past several days, by claiming the actor must be relieved there is another “lying dirt bag” in the news to take the spotlight off him.

“Lying Jussie must be so relieved Tristan Thompson is also a lying dirt bag. Takes some heat off him for the moment,” Lahren wrote on Twitter.

The alleged January 29 attack on Smollett, who is gay, earned him a ton of support from public figures, from actors and musicians to President Donald Trump himself, who said the attack was horrible, as TMZ reported a few weeks ago. However, news broke over the weekend that the 36-year-old actor went from being the victim of a homophobic and racist crime to being a suspect in the attack’s criminal investigation.

Since then, Lahren has been using Twitter to attack Smollett all week, actively engaging followers with the hashtag “Lying Jussie.” Earlier in the day, the political commentator drew comparisons between the Smollett case and Colin Kaepernick, who became the face of a controversial Nike ad that prompted Republicans and other conservatives to call for a boycott of the brand.

I wonder how long it’ll be till #LyingJussie gets a @Nike endorsement deal… pic.twitter.com/4BIM8pgMSQ — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 19, 2019

“The best thing that Jussie can do is pray and pray a lot,” said Ronn Torossian, founder of 5W Public Relations, as quoted in the Variety report. “If he made it up, he has big problems in both the court of law and the court of public opinion.”

According to Lahren’s most recent Twitter jab, the cheating scandal will help the media and the public put the Smollett case on the back burner. She is referring to the news that Thompson was allegedly seen at a house party on Sunday making out with Woods, who is the best friend of Khloe Kardashian’s little sister, Kylie Jenner. In addition, Woods is also a spokesperson for Kardashian’s clothing line, The Good American.

The cheating scandal also sparked rumors that Kardashian and Thompson have broken up for good after several weeks of speculation.