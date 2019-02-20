Chicago Attorney Kim Foxx Backs Out Of Jussie Smollett Case

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx doesn't want any part in this controversial case and has decided to recuse herself.

The controversy involving Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s alleged fake attack rages on. The actor is facing intense public scrutiny after new evidence shows that he played a part in orchestrating a hoax and then gave the Chicago Police Department an untruthful report. Even most of his own fans no longer believe his story as additional details continue to emerge making him look more guilty than ever. Law enforcement is now launching a full investigation into what really happened and Smollett may face charges if he is suspected of false reporting. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is not having any part in this controversial case and has excused herself from the investigation, according to ABC News.

Proving Smollett’s innocence at this point will be a difficult job. The actor went from being supported and sympathized by much of the nation to being laughed at in a mere matter of days. The main question people are concerned with now isn’t whether or not Smollett faked the attack. Rather, they want to know why he would risk his entire career for such an elaborate lie.

Kim Foxx’s office recently announced that she has rescued herself from the case.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision to recuse herself was made to address potential questions of impartiality based upon familiarity with potential witnesses in the case.”

First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats will take Foxx’s place as the state attorney for the case.

Jussie Smollett allegedly wanted "bigger reaction" from threatening letter https://t.co/r51KoKMixP pic.twitter.com/XH0RB4SyWB — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 20, 2019

Smollett originally claimed that two men targeted him in a hate-fueled attack. He said they shouted homophobic and racist slurs at him before assaulting him and tying a rope around his neck. While two brothers were originally arrested for possibly having a connection to the case, they were quickly released and are no longer considered suspects. They informed police that Smollett had paid them to stage the attack. They refuted any claims that they are racist or homophobic in a public statement.

“We are not racist. We are not homophobic and we are not anti-Trump. We were born and raised in Chicago and are American citizens.”

New reports suggest that Smollett orchestrated the fake attack because of a threatening letter he received last month that he felt didn’t receive enough attention by law enforcement. According to Smollett, the racist letter included a drawing of a stick figure hanging from a tree. He said the letter included no return address, but simply said “MAGA” in red letters. The FBI is investigating the letter to see if Smollett could have sent it to himself.