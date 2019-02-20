Kendall Jenner Strikes Sexy Pose In Skimpy Calvin Klein Bra In Latest Instagram Post

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to Calvin Klein campaigns, having previously posed for the brand along side her famous Keeping Up With The Kardashians sisters.

And this time, the 23-year-old stunned in a skimpy blue bralette in a sexy new photo posted to her Instagram page. Kendall showed off her supermodel body in the small top piece, which she paired with high-waist jeans. She wore her dark hair up in a messy ponytail, leaving a few strands loose in the front, and appeared to be wearing very little makeup as she leaned against a retro-looking bathtub.

The new Calvin Klein campaign, which celebrates “what it means to live in the now,” features several other young famous faces, including pop star Shawn Mendes, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor Noah Centineo, and rapper A$AP Rocky — who, funnily enough, has dated the Kardashian-Jenner clan member in the past. In one of the videos shot for the collection, Kendall is seen playing around with an old-school pink corded phone while there’s a voice recording of her playing in the background. Talking about the concept of youth, she said, “”I don’t think youth has an end really. I think it’s all how you feel rather than an actual age.”

The brand posted a few other pictures of the reality TV star-turned-model on their Instagram page, including a super racy one where she’s stripped down to her underwear, putting her best modelling skills to work while showcasing her impeccable hourglass figure. She wore a thin-strapped bralette in black, which featured the CK logo stretched along a thick band that sat under her chest, as well as matching black bottoms with the same logo band.

In another clip, she’s seen sitting on the bathroom floor while leaning back on the bathtub, and she smiles as she sings absentmindedly to the song “True Faith” by 1980s English band New Order. The song is featured in other videos for the campaign too, with Shawn Mendes even putting his own twist on it with his very own acoustic version.

In an interview with W Magazine, Kendall talked about the spread, and revealed how much fun she had being involved in this project and showing off the new line.

“I’ve liked shooting in this suburban L.A. house, which is super different from the last few sets. I’m reminded a bit of my room growing up,” she said.

“I like underwear that is sexy and bold but also soft. I’d wear it to bed or I’d wear the bralette out as a top.”

“I always want my jeans to be worn in and very comfortable. My daily uniform involves a lot of denim The more worn in the better!” Kendall added.