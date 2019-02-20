Tristan Thompson Told Khloe Kardashian That He Cheated With Jordyn Woods, Per ‘Radar’

Tristan Thompson isn’t denying that he cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The NBA star allegedly confessed his infidelity to his baby mama this week.

According to Radar Online, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship is so over. The couple split this week after it was revealed that the NBA player had cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with someone very close to her family, Kylie Jenner’s closest friend Jordyn Woods.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan came clean to Khloe about the cheating when she confronted him. Kardashian allegedly found out about Thompson’s hookup with Woods on Monday, and immediately kicked him to the curb.

Us Weekly claims that Khloe was seemingly more shocked with Jordyn’s behavior than Tristan’s. Of course, Thompson has a history of cheating and was busted making out with another woman back in April while Kardashian was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True.

Khloe ultimately gave him another chance in hopes of keeping their family together. However, this time seems to be a different story. The couple likely won’t get back together, and Jordyn’s involvement with the Kardashian/Jenner family has also likely come to an end.

“Khloe loved Jordyn before this. This is completely shocking to Khloe’s family,” a source tells the outlet of the situation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian was allegedly told about Tristan Thompson’s cheating by the CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, who claimed to have a writer at the party where Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods hooked up.

The man, whose name is Jason Lee, says that Tristan and Jordyn were at a house party and that they were making a spectacle of themselves by touching each other and making out. Thompson allegedly had everyone’s phones taken so there is no video or photo of the event, but multiple people saw it go down, including someone who works for his website.

In an Instagram post, Jason says that he contacted Khloe to tell her about the situation and encouraged her to kick Tristan out of her life, and told Kylie Jenner to do the same with her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In the comment section of the video post, Khloe responded by posting multiple talking head emojis. Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, also commented “STRONG FACTS” on the post, while Kardashian family pal, Larsa Pippen, wrote, “Amen” on the post.

Fans will likely see all of the drama go down with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.