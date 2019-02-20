The Academy Of Country Music Awards Nominees Have Been Announced And There Are Some Surprises

The nominations for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards have been announced and there are some surprises in the mix of usual suspects as the country music genre honors some of its best and brightest stars.
The Academy of Country Music published the nominees on its official website.
Leading the nominations are Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay with six nods each. Grammys golden girl Kacey Musgraves scored five, while Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, and Florida Georgia Line (with Bebe Rexha) scored four.
Several of the nominations were read by country music legend and show host Reba McEntire on CBS This Morning and the rest appeared on the awards show’s official website. McEntire will return to host the show for the 16th time. The awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7.
The following are the nominees for the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay lead the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards with six nominations each while Grammy album of the year winner Kacey Musgraves comes in with five nominations.https://t.co/X8OUaVN06p
— Local 24 News (@LocalMemphis) February 20, 2019
New Female Artist of the Year
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
New Duo or Group of the Year
High Valley
Lanco
Runaway June
Album of the Year
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
From A Room, Vol. 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
Single Record of the Year
“Down to the Honkytonk,” Jake Owen
“Heaven,” Kane Brown
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
“Burn Out,” Midland
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
Cole Swindell, “Break Up in the End”
Chris Stapleton, “Broken Halos”
Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Kacey Musgraves, “Space Cowboy”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Russell Dickerson, “Yours”
Music Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy feat. Kenny Chesney
“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay feat. Kelly Clarkson
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
Songwriter of the Year
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne