The Academy Of Country Music Awards Nominees Have Been Announced And There Are Some Surprises

The nominations for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards have been announced and there are some surprises in the mix of usual suspects as the country music genre honors some of its best and brightest stars.

The Academy of Country Music published the nominees on its official website.

Leading the nominations are Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay with six nods each. Grammys golden girl Kacey Musgraves scored five, while Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, and Florida Georgia Line (with Bebe Rexha) scored four.

Several of the nominations were read by country music legend and show host Reba McEntire on CBS This Morning and the rest appeared on the awards show’s official website. McEntire will return to host the show for the 16th time. The awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7.

The following are the nominees for the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

Lanco

Runaway June

Album of the Year

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

From A Room, Vol. 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Single Record of the Year

“Down to the Honkytonk,” Jake Owen

“Heaven,” Kane Brown

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift

“Burn Out,” Midland

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

Cole Swindell, “Break Up in the End”

Chris Stapleton, “Broken Halos”

Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Kacey Musgraves, “Space Cowboy”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Russell Dickerson, “Yours”

Music Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy feat. Kenny Chesney

“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay feat. Kelly Clarkson

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

Songwriter of the Year

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne